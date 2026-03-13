Do Hot Girl Walks Work?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Exeter chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For the past few years hot girl walks have become one of those highly praised workouts that all the girls seem to be doing? It’s known for its mental health benefits and a low intensity way to stay active but what’s beneath the aesthetic outfits and girl boss podcasts, are hot girl walks actually effective ?

What are hot girl walks?

Hot girl walk is a popularised term for an intentional outdoor walk. It emphasises slowing down, being present, romanticising your life, and being more grateful for all that you have. It resets your mind from the day-to-day rush and teaches you to reconnect with yourself without pushing yourself so hard in a workout that you feel like you’re about to throw up.

Unlike traditional workouts, there is no pressure or toxic goal that you must complete or else your whole world will fall apart. You can wear whatever you like and walk for as long or as little as you like. The key is trusting your intuition and lean into what feels good for your body.

The benefits

Walking has a numerous amount of benefits for your health, a few of them being enhancing cardiovascular health, strengthening muscle,and regulating blood sugar levels. Its low intensity nature makes it easier to stay consistent and encourages daily movement.

Not only do hot girl walks have a wide range of physical benefits but they are also great for your mental health. Being outdoors, especially in nature, can reduce stress, anxiety and significantly improve your emotional regulation. If you can’t commit to going on walks daily, try going each time you feel overwhelmed, or when everything feels too much; it may be the thing you need.

Does it work?

If your goal is to gain dramatic physical transformations then hot girl walks alone may not be the one, rather using it in combination may prove to be better. But if your goal is to develop a more positive relationship with movement and improve wellbeing, then hot girl walks are most definitely the one for you.

Hot girl walks aren’t about perfection, aesthetics, or keeping up with a trend. They’re about showing up for yourself in healthy ways. While they may look simple, their benefits are far from superficial. So if you’re looking for a low-pressure way to move your body and clear your head, a hot girl walk might be worth getting into..

XOXO,

Idman