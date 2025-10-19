Could a 4 Day Working Week be the Future?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Exeter chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Imagine a world where your Thursday nights feel like your Friday nights. You finish work for the week, with three full days of freedom lying ahead of you – that would be life if we had a four day working week. Not long ago, this seemed like a far-fetched utopian fantasy, but now it is being trialled and tested all over the globe, more recently here in the UK. From Japan to Spain, Iceland to New Zealand, it seems that companies from all corners of the globe are shaking up corporate culture and experimenting with this structure. Could working less lead to living better?

Since it was introduced by Henry Ford in the early 20th century, the five day working week has dominated society and work culture. However, following covid, many companies have rethought their scheduling, and moved to a more person centric work model. The pandemic flipped work models upside down, with companies going entirely remote for the first time, and discovered productivity doesn’t always depend on long hours. What was a crisis response to a global lockdown has been the catalyst for a live experiment that could potentially shift the work structure of the world.

Some examples of trials that have taken place across the globe include:

Iceland – between 2015-2019, Iceland was one of the first countries to trial a four day working week in a variety of workplaces

Belgium – in response to covid, numerous companies implemented four day working week in 2022, with the Prime Minister stating it was to allow both individuals and companies more freedom with their time

UAE – whilst it may not be a four day week, UAE have shifted hours into a 4.5 day week, resulting in a half day on Fridays

Spain – the Spanish government introduced a €50 million, 3 year long project to enact a four day working week, where the government would make up any funds lost

So why is this such a rife and current conversation? Sceptics often ask, is it really possible to do the same amount of work in fewer hours. Evidence is answering with a confident yes. The main benefit is increased employee productivity. A year long pilot in the UK found that 98% of staff had increased morale and motivation, the same stat was also recorded in UAE. With less hours dedicated to work, individuals can maintain productivity levels easier, as employees are increasingly happy and able to focus more.

Benefits go beyond productivity. Environmental impact is reduced, and sustainability goals can be achieved, as there are fewer commuters. City air gets cleaners, traffic is cut, and carbon emissions drop. Mental health is boosted as there is more time for rest, to spend with loved ones and to invest into life outside of work. Burnout is far less likely with a more balanced work schedule, and studies have proved it may reduce costs for businesses with less electricity usage and less office maintenance. It is important to mention, a shift to a four day working week would not mean a change of salary either!

This isn’t a debate about working less, rather it is about living more. This could be revolutionary, and change the ways we measure success at work, and the role work plays in our lives. After the pandemic forced us to pause and re-evaluate the working world, trial shifts have been happening ever since, and the future really could lie in a four day working week.