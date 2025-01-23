The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Exeter chapter.

When we talk about birth control and contraceptive options, we automatically associate it with women, as though the conversation is exclusively feminine. Whilst it may be true for now that only women can use birth control, researchers have been working on certain male options. As a result, there has been an increasing amount of debate surrounding why it is only women who should have to bear the physical, emotional and financial burdens of birth control, and many have called for effective male contraception to become our reality.

Male contraception would exist for the same reasons as current female contraceptive options: its function would be to prevent pregnancy. Currently, there exist only two options:

Condoms

Condoms are the only contraceptive option that prevent both pregnancy and protect against STI’S. They are 98% effective when used correctly, and are available for free from sexual health clinics, as well as able to be purchased from many different shops and pharmacies. Condoms use the barrier method by blocking sperm from reaching the egg, and they cannot be reused. It is important to note that condoms can come in a variety of shapes and sizes: it is not a one size fits all solution.

Vasectomy

A vasectomy, also known as male sterilisation, is a procedure that prevents ejaculation during sex, by cutting or sealing the tubes that carry the sperm. Whilst it does not protect against STIs, it is more than 99% effective at preventing pregnancy. Whilst it is a permanent procedure, there is the option to reverse a vasectomy, and it is available through the NHS. The surgery itself can be done under local anaesthetic, taking only half an hour, with minimal side effects.

When you compare this to the exhaustive list of options a woman has to consider, you may ask what the delay in research is with male contraception, and what research is even taking place. One challenge scientists face when developing options for men is they have to take into account the high rate of sperm production. A current international clinic trial has been working on a male contraceptive gel (NES/T); a hormone based option intended to lower sperm count through daily application. Another gel, called ADAM is also being trialled, but this works as a barrier, injected into the vas deferens (sperm duct). Previously, a male version of the pill, and contraceptive injection were trialled, but concerns of efficiency and side effects have meant one isn’t available yet.

As mentioned, there are challenges with male contraception that have led to unsuccessful clinical trials. Whilst women release one egg per menstrual cycle, men produce millions of sperm daily. Listed side effects of previous clinical trials are very similar to those experienced by women who take birth control. For example, weight fluctuations, mood instability and increased acne. Additionally, there has been a lack of investments from pharmaceutical companies into these clinical trials, as they preempt men being hesitant to use the products, affecting demand. Most likely this stems from the dated idea that contraception is solely a woman’s responsibility.

Therefore, I think it is necessary to destigmatise male contraceptive options and recognise that having a shared responsibility with birth control helps to reduce pressure on the woman to manage this burden alone. Investing into male contraception will also challenge these outdated gender norms and could shift societal attitudes around reproductive and sexual health. Perhaps the best way to move forwards is to be forward. Ask the men in your lives if this is something they would consider. Ask them why or why not. Remember that contraception is a personal choice and should be catered to your needs, but the best way to make an informed decision is to be educated, so don’t be afraid to educate the ones you love too.

Please note: this article is not intended to be taken as medical advice.

Sources:

https://www.nhs.uk/contraception/methods-of-contraception/condoms

https://www.nhs.uk/contraception/methods-of-contraception/vasectomy-male-sterilisation/how-to-get-a-vasectomy