Bored of lunch?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Exeter chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

You are scrolling through socials to find some lunch inspiration, but instead you are bombarded with someone trying to sell you a supplement, a protein powder or a course on how to level up. You switch off your phone feeling overwhelmed and even more unsure on what you should be adding to your shopping list.

I feel the exact same way. There is so much misinformation out there on social media about nutrition, wellness and health that sometimes it’s difficult to listen to your own body, your likes and dislikes and what you fancy eating that day.

I love focusing on whole and fresh food as much as possible. For lunch I am looking for something quick and balanced.

I love meal prepping something delicious, but I also love grabbing a Pret sandwich or a jacket potato on campus (Only £2.35!). Not every day is the same! Some days it’s chucking it down with rain and suddenly the supermarket feels far away and the last thing I want to do is cook lunch. Some days deadlines (especially in third year) are fast approaching, and I run out of time to cook.

Food shouldn’t be complicated. So, here are three fun, delicious and balanced lunch ideas that I have been loving recently.

All of these recipes make two portions, which is fabulous because you only have to cook once to then eat twice. All of these last up to three days in airtight containers in the fridge. If you have 10-15 minutes spare to get chopping and prepping, these recipes are great!

Deconstructed Gyros – Greek salad, pitta and hummus

Ingredients:

Cucumber

Tomato

Black pitted olives

Feta

Onion (optional)

Wholegrain pitta

Hummus

Method:

Simply chop your cucumber, tomato, olives, feta and onion into small cubes. Toss all of the ingredients together in some Extra Virgin Olive Oil and a tsp of mixed herbs. Pop into the main compartment of your lunch box.

Cut your pitta in half or into slices (which ever you prefer) and wrap in tin foil to stop it going mushy. Then place this on top of the salad in the main compartment of your lunch box and simply unwrap when you are ready to eat.

Pop a tbsp of hummus into a little pot or the corner of the main compartment of your lunch box (whichever works for you).

It really is that easy! Simply load up your pitta with the Greek salad filling or use it scoop up the hummus.

Mediterranean medley – Quiche and side salad

Ingredients:

Mediterranean Vegetable quiche or any other quiche flavour you like (I love the Sainsbury’s own £1.99!)

Mixed leaf salad

Tomatoes

Cucumber

Tabbouleh salad mix / cuscus mix

(Whatever salad bits you have on hand)

Method:

Place quiche into a preheated oven at 180 degrees for 25 minutes or until golden brown.

Whilst the quiche is cooking, chop the tomatoes and cucumber and toss with the mixed leaf salad.

Portion out the quiche and salad into your lunch box and there you have it!

Adding a fun side salad to quiche is a great time saving hack!

Green salad wrap – Salmon, feta and greens

Ingredients:

Mixed leaf salad

Bell pepper

Cucumber

Feta

Smoked salmon

Wholegrain tortilla wrap

Method:

Chop the bell, pepper, cucumber, feta and smoked salmon and toss in the green leaf salad.

To dress the salad, you could make a simple vinaigrette or spread some mayonnaise on the tortilla wrap.

Then simply load up your tortilla with the salad ingredients. Then wrap up the tortilla and your good to go!

I hope you love these lunch ideas as much as I do and this has given you some inspiration for when you’re next feeling bored of lunch!