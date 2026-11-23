This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Exeter chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

University is arguably not just to gain academic knowledge and skills in your chosen field of study. Instead, it is now revolving around applications, who had the biggest work experience opportunity and who prepares the most for online task-based interactive assessments. Once a site of curiosity and knowledge, university is now deployed to the background and to the side of what is the never-ending journey for the search of work experience and graduate roles.

Is this really what university was meant to be about? Yes, being aware of the importance of our employability and actively working towards increasing and developing it is extremely important, but shouldn’t we also be able to comfortably allow ourselves to dive into our degrees, readings and research?

The scale of competition for graduate positions is rising. ISE’s Student Recruitment Survey 2026 found that there was a record high of 141 applications per graduate role. The High Fliers Graduate Market in 2026 report adds that applications to the UK’s leading employers have doubled since 2023, while graduate vacancies are heading for their lowest level since 2012. This means that there are more of us going after fewer jobs.

The amount of pressure faced by each student is dependent on the career path they wish to take. As a Law student, I am overwhelmed by the wave of vacation schemes and training contracts deadlines. High Fliers found that applications to leading legal employers are up by 23% this year, whereas vacancies have risen by only 7.4%. This is not proportional to the growing number of graduates looking for entry-levels jobs, so the chances of getting a job in our chosen careers are getting slimmer. Other career paths have been impacted too: applications to retail employers are up 58% and technology 42%. Whatever you wish to go into, it is now clearer than ever that a degree does not offer the job security that it used to.

Experience is the buzzword when it comes to applications and employability. However, day by day it is even harder to get some. The ISE found that applications for internships rose by 27% in 2025-26, while internship and placement hiring fell by 8%. Meanwhile, HEPI’s 2026 survey found that 65% of full-time undergraduates work during term time, and those who do average nearly 14 hours a week. For me, I tend to have around 12 contact hours a week, and I work 4-8 hours a week. I would ideally want to spend an hour or more a day on applications on average and also to prepare for online assessments, and this leaves little time for me to prepare for my seminars and write essays and complete the reading I came here to do.

Nonetheless, this is not to say that university degrees have become futile. But when so much of our time is directed towards applications and preparing for assessments and part-time work, it is incredibly difficult to properly enjoy the degree we came here for. University was meant to be a place to indulge in our academic interests and to be curious but now it feels secondary to career planning.