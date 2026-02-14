75 Hard – Is it Worth it? 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Exeter chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The 75 Hard Challenge was a concept that took over social media, especially during the beginning of last year, were everyone was making new years resolutions & motivation was at its highest. Created by Andy Frisella, this fitness regime is aimed to improve both physical and mental health.

As the name states, this challenge consists of 75 days straight with five key rules to follow:

Diet – Sober and clean foods only Exercise – Two 45 minute workouts, and one must be outdoors Water – Consume one gallon of water Books – Read 10 pages of a self-development book Photo – Take a daily progress photo

You are not allowed to miss a single day of this challenge, and if you do, you must start all over again. So, is this really motivational or just extreme?

The Benefits

The biggest benefit of this challenge, is the discipline is creates. You need to push through each day, whether you are in the mood for it or not. You don’t follow your emotion, you ignore your ‘“feeling state”, and listen to your logical mind. Day by day, you are building a routine and your body starts to get used to this vigours regime.

By completing two workouts in a day, the progress of results are immensely fast. With observable physical changes and increased energy, as well as nurturing your mind and body with the right foods and books. This may be the new way to change your life for the better.

Not only does 75 Hard have many physical benefits but it also psychological endurance, it strengths your mind and pushes you to step outside your comfort zone. This is a perfect way to create effective change in your life, remove yourself from the protective bubble you have created for yourself. Of course at times, this little bubble keeps us safe, but when we are too comfortable it can stop us from trying new things and being open to change.

The Criticism

Despite all the potential benefits and improvements to your life this challenge may bring, its not without its critiques. One of them being the major health risk that can come about without sufficient rest. With no room for variation or listening to how your body feels, this program can end up having an adverse effect and be harmful for you.

The excessive exercise for 75 continuous days, can have a physical strain, increasing the chance of injury. As well as the is the lack of detail as to what ‘diet’ individuals should follow and the lack of scientific evidence to support this regime, making the said benefits inconclusive.

So, it really worth it ?

To put it simply, there is no conclusive answer until their is sufficient evidence to justify this challenge. If you are someone who thrives on pushing yourself to the limit when it comes to physical exercise, 75 Hard may have incredible benefits for you.

However, if you are looking for a balanced approach to your health journey, then this challenge may not be the best fit for you. Something with more flexibility, may be the thing you need.

XOXO,

Idman