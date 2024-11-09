The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Whether we’re missing home, seeking relief from the bitter weather, or just want to jog some childhood memories, loading up an old nostalgic film always does the trick to relieve us in the colder months. In no particular order, I have compiled this list of fantasy flicks to hopefully provide you some comfort when vitally needed:

1. bridge to terabithia (2007)

The introduction to my life-long crush on Josh Hutcherson, Bridge To Terabithia explores the richness of childhood imagination as an escape from harsh home realities. Jesse Aarons deals with the stress of a low-income, strained family dynamic, and Leslie Burke navigates the struggles of being the new kid in a school dictated by the tyrannous school bully, unable to rely on her busy parents. They channel their pain by creating a beautiful magical world in the forest, free from the hardships of their everyday life. This movie is more than just a fantasy adventure; it deals with social class pressure, the psychology of how hurt people hurt people, and eventually heart-wrenching grief. Be warned, I don’t think I’ve ever not cried at this one.

2. the lion the witch and the wardrobe (2005)

This next pick is a classic that I expect you to have already seen. If not, I’ll give you a pass as long as you promise to IMMEDIATELY switch it on. The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe is a movie adaptation of the second The Chronicles of Narnia book written by C. S. Lewis. After four siblings evacuate London to the countryside in the thick of the Blitz, they are left bored and irritated with each other. During a game of hide and seek, the youngest, Lucy, haphazardly hides in a wardrobe which just so happens to open into a mystical snowy wood. There she discovers the world of Narnia, despite being ridiculed and called childish by her siblings. Things escalate when her brother, Edmund, gets lost inside, causing the others to get drawn into a scheme to overthrow the White Witch and restore summer to the ever-frosty land. Strikingly clever religious imagery is displayed in this story: Aslan the lion represents the saviour Christ while the siblings are referred to as ‘sons of Adam’ and ‘daughters of Eve’, the human children of God. Follow the story with a vague understanding of the crucifixion and you’ll be amazed by how clever the events are compared. (You don’t have to be religious to enjoy the movie either; it’s just as interesting watching a story about fictional creatures).

3. peter pan (2003)

I do believe in fairies! Peter Pan is the ultimate fantasy story, complete with pirates, mermaids, fairies and the like. A star cast includes Jason Isaacs as both the children’s father and Captain Hook (honestly, what can’t that man do?), representing this fantasy land as yet another escape from reality. Ironically for Peter, this version centres on the coming-of-age theme through the social pressure for Wendy to become a civilised young woman in early 1900s England. Hook’s motivations as a villain are explored further, questioning why his worth is solely tied to the pursuit of Pan. The music is incredibly moving, complimenting the sentimental atmosphere of the story perfectly. Maturity-wise, I believe this is a step up from Disney’s interpretation, showcasing the story’s darker aspects like the fear of death and abandonment, concluding that “to die would be an awfully big adventure”.

4. labyrinth (1986)

Did someone say David Bowie? This movie is the most entertaining fever dream I’ve ever watched. Labyrinth is a treasure trove of everything the 80s did right; there’s a fun, catchy soundtrack created primarily by Bowie himself, the costuming is insanely creative, and Jim Henson’s puppets contribute a nostalgic quality to the whole thing. As Sarah explores the labyrinth to rescue her brother from conniving goblins, she meets quirky characters like ‘The Worm’ and the beast ‘Ludo’. Will she get through Jared the Goblin King’s traps before her brother gets turned into a goblin forever? (Spoiler alert: it’s a kid’s movie, so the answer’s probably).

5. coraline (2009)

Based on the graphic novel of the same name, Coraline is a stop-motion masterpiece that combines Japanese artistry, fantasy and horror. This story is one for the weird, introverted girls who made up stories alone in the playground. After moving to an unfamiliar town with full-time working parents, Coraline finds herself in desperate need of attention and adventure. She discovers a secret door containing a portal, transporting her to a brighter, more exciting version of her circumstances. Her seemingly uncaring, dismissive parents are mirrored in her eerily perfect ‘other family’, the household complete with everything a child could dream of. However, these perks do not come without a cost, and as the tunnel of deceit grows wider, Coraline comes to understand that the ‘other mother’ is not as caring as she seems. The symbolism in this movie is intricate and brilliant, so keep your eyes peeled… but not sewn.

6. journey 2: the mysterious island (2012)

As I started with Josh Hutcherson, I couldn’t not finish with him. Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, although a bit of a handful to say, is a delightful sequel to an adaptation of Jules Verne’s ‘Journey to the Centre of the Earth’. This movie follows teenage Sean (Hutcherson) and his stepfather, Hank (played by Dwayne Johnson), as they travel to the lost city of Atlantis to reunite Sean with his long-missing grandfather. The fantastical elements in this flick are extremely creative; large animals like elephants become puppy-sized and insects become huge, the environmental landscape is beautiful, and the discovery of the ancient city is a delight for any history nerds out there. If you like watching Dwayne Johnson essentially play himself in movies, you’ll love this pick.