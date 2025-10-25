5 Things to do during Reading Week

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Exeter chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Finally, that time has come. Over a month has gone by and we are now approaching the middle of the term, which for most of us means one long-awaited thing: Reading Week. If you are one of the fortunate ones to get this break from your studies, you might be asking yourself what to do with this newly found time. Should you do all the optional reading your lecturers keep recommending? Perhaps you just really want to bedrot all day long. Either way, if you are in need of some suggestions, here are five things to do during reading week:

1. Do some reading

I know it sounds cliché, but it is in the week’s name for something. If, like me, you are studying a humanities subject, you might have been assigned to read each week of the term. A lot of reading. And maybe you didn’t quite finish it all, or you would want to do a reread to refresh your memory. Or maybe there’s some optional reading that had piqued your interest but you didn’t have time to look into. Whichever of these applies, if your degree is reading-heavy, it wouldn’t hurt to do some during the week.

And for any STEM students who might be reading this, not having any academic reading due, this doesn’t mean you should pick up a book sometime, you know! The library is completely free and has a great collection of leisure reading for you to peruse. You might even already have a book in your room that you have yet to open since the start of term. This is your chance!

2. Visit family

Going to uni, whether it be for the first time or coming back for another year, can be very tough. For most people, it will be the first time moving away from their family and friends into a completely new environment. While getting work done and hanging out with friends will certainly keep you busy and entertained, you might still feel homesick. Depending on how far away your hometown is, you might have only gotten to see/visit your family and/or friends once since term started, if at all. So, if possible for you, it might be worth considering going home for reading week. Even if it’s just for a few days, it can be beneficial to take a small break from Exeter university life. And think about it, it might mean you don’t have to do all the cooking and cleaning by yourself for a week!

3. Tackle the things you’ve been putting off

I don’t mean academic stuff (though it could be good to stop procrastinating finishing your work). I am talking about those tiny things that you just tell yourself “I’ll do it tomorrow”. News flash, tomorrow might have been several weeks ago. Whether it is deep-cleaning the kitchen, vacuuming your room or maybe just returning something you borrowed, take this week as a chance to do it! Those tasks may seem daunting, especially after a day filled with work and lectures, when all you want to do is lay in bed for hours. However, the longer you put them off for, the more you will have to do later. So maybe just take advantage of this class-free week and do your laundry?

4. Explore Exeter and its surroundings

Exeter is a wonderful city with a lot of things to do and places to visit within walkable distance from campus. The Red Coat Guided Tours run several times during the week and the Quay or the Cathedral Green are always great places to walk to and take in the scenery. If you have been wanting to explore some of the independent shops or cafes, you could also take advantage of this week to do so! Or maybe you want to go away from Exeter for a bit. If so, why not visit the lovely town of Totnes, the bustling city of Bristol, or one of the beaches nearby (no swimming required, just enjoy the view!). Put your explorer hat on, and take Exeter and the nearby places by storm!

5. Rest

Throughout this article I have mostly emphasised getting work, whether academic or not, done and ticking things off your bucket list. And while reading week offers a great opportunity to do so, it is important to remember what it is at its core: a break. So, don’t feel like you have to be the most productive you have ever been in your life. Take a deep breath. Relax. And enjoy this week before deadline season gets here.