Sunscreen: Yes or No?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Endicott chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Let’s clear this up right now: sunscreen does not stop you from tanning. Should I say that again? Sunscreen does not stop you from tanning—it stops you from burning. There’s a big difference, and your skin (as well as your future self) will thank you for knowing it.

For some reason, I (and many others) have always believed that sunscreen hinders the ability to tan. Maybe it was the idea that SPF blocks everything or that you needed to “feel the burn” to get some color. But in reality, sunscreen is only good at protecting our skin from harmful UV rays, which can cause sunburn, premature aging, wrinkles, and even skin cancer. What it doesn’t do? Block your body’s ability to produce that sun-kissed glow we all seem to be chasing now that the weather has warmed up.

In fact, wearing sunscreen while tanning actually helps your color last longer. It allows your skin to tan gradually, which prevents that harsh burn-and-peel cycle that does way more harm than good. You’ll end up with a more even, long-lasting tan—without sacrificing your skin’s health or texture. No more painfully red shoulders or peeling foreheads—just bronzed, smooth skin that won’t scream “I forgot sunscreen.”

So, if you’re headed to the beach between classes or laying beside the pool at home—don’t skip the SPF. Choose a broad-spectrum sunscreen of at least SPF 30, and reapply every two hours (or more if you’re swimming or sweating). Your skin deserves that kind of love and protection.

And to your happy, healthy, unburned body in a few weeks? You’re welcome.