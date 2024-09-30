The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

One of the biggest hobbies that friends associate me with is my love for makeup/skincare.

On the daily, I love watching Robert Welsh, along with his twin brother, James. I’ve watched Robert & James for years, not realizing they were twins! They both have an esteem for expertise in their respective fields and I have grown in both the way I view the industry & what I want to get out of my own experiences since watching their content. Out of mild bias, my favorite brother is Robert due to his entire career being based around makeup, having been a MAC makeup artist for nearly 20 years, starting when he was about 19 years old, and continuing on his makeup legacy.

Some things that Robert’s videos focus on are:

Makeup tutorials

Myth debunking

Controversy deep-dives

Exposing young people to better resources for knowledge

I love an artist who is quick to call out callous behavior in other companies, while also being happy to deep-dive into subjects in order to help educate the makeup community on recent controversies among the biggest brands in the market right now. This is especially helpful in the case where a brand loses their brand morals that one would prefer for themselves. He’s also very clear-cut about his sense of honesty, noting that as an internet celebrity and influencer, it’s his job to provide honest information about the products he shares or endorses. He’d rather people have all of the info on hand versus doing the guesswork and ending up in uncomfortable situations or sacrificing their morals for the sake of views (like many celebrities right now).

If you’re new to the makeup scene or skincare scene, please do your due diligence and read up on the things that interest and cater to your needs! I know it’s easy to jump on the trend-train when new skincare or makeup goes viral, but skin care is not one-size-fits-all! What may work for you may not work for your best friend, your sister, or your colleague! It’s always best to analyze what your needs are, what types of skin care can support these needs, and what brands fall in line with your values.