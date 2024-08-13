Jordan Chiles Stripped of Bronze Medal Following The 2024 Paris Olympics

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Endicott chapter.

It was a tear-jerking moment, watching certified GOAT Simone Biles clutch Jordan Chiles with a fierce laugh as the young Olympian cried in joy over winning her first individual medal – a bronze, placing her on the first all-Black podium in gymnastics history. But only days later, the bronze has been taken back from the gymnast in a whirlwind of minuscule details and heartbreak.

The 23-year-old was originally in fifth place behind two Romanians, Ana Barbosu and Sabrina Maneca-Voinea, but Chiles’ coach Cecile Landi appealed the score, pointing out that her difficulty score should have been higher for a leap that involved performing a split in the air while turning 540 degrees. The judges agreed in Chile’s favor, changing her score to 13.766 and putting her in the bronze medal position.

On Saturday, Aug. 10, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled in favor of the Romanians’ challenge of Chiles’ placement. The challenge claimed that Coach Landi submitted her challenge of Chiles’ first score four seconds too late.

“We are deeply disappointed by the notification and will continue to pursue every possible avenue and appeal process,” USA Gymnastics said on Aug. 12. As of present day, the CAS rules that Barbosu is the only recipient of the bronze medal.