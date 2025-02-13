Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Michele Hu / Spoon
My Favorite Spots To Eat On Campus (That Aren’t From The Dining Hall)

Although the Nest is a smaller campus, there are a ton of spots I loved to eat on campus! Here is my list of my favorite things to eat from each spot at Endicott College!

EAT Market

EAT is probably where I spend most of my flex dollars throughout the year. You can never go wrong with a classic sandwich from the ready-made deli. They are fresh, and I love the option that you can build your own and get it toasted. The double chocolate muffins are another favorite because they taste like cake. AKA: the best pick me up during a break between classes in WAX or the Nursing Building.

Natural!

I don’t go here too often just because I am not in the Post Center too often, but when I do, I always get their acai bowls! They are top tier; you get to pick 4 toppings and they are cheaper than going somewhere off campus like Solbol. It is such a yummy and filling meal to grab if you’re in the mood!

Einsteins Bagels

I LOVE Einsteins!! The workers in Einsteins are always so happy and kind whenever I go. Even though I have quite a few favorites, my go-to order is a cinnamon sugar bagel toasted with butter. It is seriously amazing! For a drink I’ll usually do an iced mocha latte or a strawberry banana smoothie depending on my mood. They seriously never miss!

The Lodge

My favorite thing about Lodge is their healthy express lunch. My life was changed when I discovered it during freshman year, just because they let you use a meal swipe and it is so good. This way, you don’t need to use your flex dollars! I like all the options they have, but my favorite is the classic meatball sub. The staff working will make your day; they are so kind.

