My Favorite Podcasts to Listen to!

I am honestly such an avid podcast watcher. My go-to’s are usually pop culture, comedy, or just ones with fun energy. I love listening to them to wind down and relax after a long day. While I know podcasts are not everyone’s cup of tea, I find that they let me relax, have fun, and laugh, all while learning something new! Here are my top 7 favorite podcasts to listen to!

Therapuss

Jake Shane is probably my favorite influencer/podcaster/human on social media if I’m being honest. He is so hilarious, but also really relatable and real at the same time. He gets some of the best guests on, and I could listen to him everyday. Will forever be a Therapuss viewer!

Brooke and Connor Make a Podcast

Brooke and Connor are just two friends and they talk about the most random things, but it is a great podcast for me to just wind down and have a laugh. Connor is a comedian and their dynamic is so funny to listen to!

The Squeeze

The Squeeze is a mental health wellness podcast that was created by Tay and Taylor Lautner. I always loved Taylor Lautner and after getting to know his wife I love her too! In addition to having fun guest stars, they also talk about mental health and breaking the stigma around anxiety and depression. With a unique twist to a popular topic, the Lautners approach the subject by exploring how popular celebrities live and cope with their own mental health.

Call Her Daddy

Call Her Daddy was created by Alex Cooper and is part of the Unwell network. I like this podcast a lot and since it has gained a lot of fame, the podcast has access to very famous guest stars like Kim Kardashian and Ed Sheeran. It is so fun to sit down with these big celebrities and get to know them more than from what is presented in the media. It is not my go-to podcast but it is a fun listen.

Cancelled (RIP)

Cancelled, created by Tana Mongeau and Brooke Schofield, was a podcast that definitely had a lot of ups and downs over the years. They took a long break before starting up again, but recently they decided to officially end the podcast. I have watched Tana for a long time and I think I am drawn to her because we are so different. That being said, she is so honest and real with her viewers which is something I especially enjoy. I am sad about its ending because it was a great podcast that wasn’t too heavy or draining, it was simply about fun and silly drama.

The Mel Robbin’s Podcast

This is one of the only advice-based and self improvement podcasts that I listen to. Created by Mel Robbins (obviously), she is one of the only people that gives useful advice useful for me. Robbins really motivates me to be better and her “let them” theory has honestly changed my life. She has taught me so much about not letting other people’s actions affect my mental health. Knowing that all I can control is my actions and who I surround myself with has helped me gain a sense of inner peace and has allowed me to mature since entering college. I highly recommend her for anyone struggling with anything from friendship and relationship problems to mental health struggles.

DWTS podcast