My Favorite Meals Served at Cally

Sometimes a meal has the capability to either make or break your entire day, especially in college. Here at Endicott, we are all familiar with Callahan Dining Hall and the wide range of food options that are available for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. For better or for worse, I tend to base the successfulness of my day off the contentment of my stomach. As a self-proclaimed picky eater, here is a comprehensive list of my favorite meals served in Cally. In other words, if you ever catch me eating one of the meals on this list, you can assume I’m having a good day!

Omelet

I will never stop raving about Cally’s daily omelet bar. Made to order with ingredients you choose, these omelets are delicious, fresh, and satisfying. Although I don’t personally make it to “hot” breakfast everyday due to early classes or the desire to sleep in, when I do I can assure you I’m standing in line waiting for my omelet.

Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup

I’ve honestly heard mixed reviews on this meal however I love when they serve this. A classic comfort food, the warm and wholesome taste of grilled cheese and tomato soup not only reminds me of home, but is perfect for the colder, rainier days of the year.

Chicken Piccata

This pasta dish is a yummy and well-rounded meal with a slight lemony kick. With carbs, fats, and protein this meal is equally delicious and nutritious leaving you with a full and happy stomach. While they don’t serve Chicken Piccata often, it is certainly a good day when it returns to Callahan’s menu.

Mac and Cheese Bar

Most Endicott students know that every Wednesday, Cally hosts its own Mac and Cheese bar with dishes made-to-order. With a variety of available add-in options each student has the ability to personalize their lunch. While I personally always get bacon and tomato in mine, I know that peppers and onions, broccoli, and chicken are other popular add-in choices.

Pumpkin Cheesecake Oreo Bar

Alright, I know this isn’t a meal but this sweet treat is too delicious not to be mentioned among my Callahan favorites. Served during the fall months in honor of “pumpkin spice season”, this cheesecake has a balanced pumpkin flavor atop a rich and crunchy Oreo crust. Seasonal and sweet, I wish this dessert option was served all-year-round.

Happy eating, gulls!