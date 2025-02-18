Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Valentine heart candy
Favorite Ways To Celebrate Valentine’s Day

Abby Hudson
Valentine’s Day is either a holiday you love or really don’t celebrate. There isn’t a requirement to have a Valentine to be able to celebrate Valentine’s Day. But in case you’re out of ideas, here are some cute, fun, and easy ways to celebrate with or without a Valentine!

Galetine’s Day dinner with friends, In or out!

Nothing says celebration like getting the girls together! Making dinner can be a fun way to hang out and make memories!

Manicure or Pedicure day with fun Valentine’s designs 

Any excuse to get your nails done is a good one! What better time to find cute pink and red designs to add to your nails?

Baking day with pink or red colored foods

Once again, being in the kitchen is a great chance to make memories and have fun! Plus, you can make a bunch of treats to enjoy for the whole week!

Dress in pink or red colored clothes and take photos with friends

The unspoken dress code – pink and red. No other notes needed.

Movie night with Valentine’s themed treats

Need a place to put those yummy treats you made? Put on a cute rom-com and yell at the guy for letting the love of his life go! Don’t worry, it’ll end how you want.

Treat yourself to some online shopping 

Retail therapy. Boom.

Have a arts and crafts night with Valentine’s themed activities

The perfect time to snap cute pictures and make more memories! Cute crafts let your creativity run wild and let any and all emotions out!

