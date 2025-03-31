How I Manage A Busy Schedule and Keep Good Grades

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

One of my favorite aspects of college has been getting involved with so many organizations at school. Outside of the classroom, I’m the graphic designer of Endicott’s Her Campus, the secretary of Endicott’s Marketing Club, an orientation leader, and I work a part-time job on campus.

Yeah, my schedule’s kinda crazy. But I love it at the same time.

Throughout my busy day-to-day, I’ve also maintained good grades every semester. All of this has been possible because I’ve found different ways to manage both my academic and social life. Here are some of my time-management tips to be an academic weapon by day, and have fun with your friends by night!

Keep an agenda book I’ve been a huge fan of agenda books since high school. They’re such a good way to organize events and due dates, and looking through all the different colors and designs can be so fun! Google Calendar can also work as a digital agenda book. Make time for both work and fun College is all about balancing your work and social life. One way to do this is by designating time out of your schedule to get work done. Some students prefer doing work in between classes, while others save assignments for later in the day or are Wax warriors on the weekend (iyky). Whichever you identify as, find the time that works best for you. By mapping out when to work on schoolwork, you’ll be able to plan around when to hangout with friends, meet with clubs, etc.! find your study spot One of my favorite places to lock in is at the library. When I’m trying to work on a major assignment or studying for a huge exam, I love being in a quiet space.I also love doing work in Low Cal, but I often find myself running into friends and stopping to chat with them while I’m here. As a college student, it’s important to find the perfect place for you to complete assignments that doesn’t have too many distractions. Other Endicott study spots that I recommend are empty classrooms, the blue nursing building chairs, and the second floor of VPAC! find your studying rituals Do you like listening to music while doing homework? Or is there a certain TV show that you’d prefer to play in the background? Whatever it may be, putting on your headphones and listening to a song, show, or podcast can help get you in the spirit to do some work. It also makes completing assignments a lot more fun! Prioritize your health Stayed up late working on an assignment? Treat yourself with a coffee or a nap the next day! Spending hours studying for an exam? Make sure to take breaks!

Like I said before, being a college student is all about finding balance between work and fun. You know yourself best, so listen to your body and take care of it all semester long. You’ve got this gulls!!