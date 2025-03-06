The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Endicott chapter.

I am always looking for new healthy-ish snacks for on the go in college, and here is my list of my favorites I have compiled over my time in college!

Chomps Sticks

These sticks have been a game changer for me! They are basically beef jerky but in a stick form. They are very filling, and they have so many flavors, but my favorite is just the original beef.

Belvita Crackers

I eat these crackers for breakfast quite often, and they are very filling but also I really enjoy eating them. They have lots of fun flavors like blueberry, chocolate, and cinnamon brown sugar (which are my favorite).

Cliff Bars

If you are a “bar” person, you’ve certainly heard of Cliff Bars. They are delicious and the perfect texture for me. They have a lot of unique flavors like crunchy peanut butter, chocolate cool mint, and white chocolate macadamia nut.

Hummus With Pretzels

This is a great snack when you are hungry after class to hold you over until dinner! The brand “Sabra” are the ones I eat, and they come in individual packing so you can take them with you if you are studying or rushing out the door!

Dried Fruit

Dried fruit is a great healthier snack, and it is great for people who have a sweeter tooth. I always go for the “Good & gather” brand by target, and they have so many different varieties of fruits like mango, strawberry, and apples.

Hippeas Chickpea Puffs

This brand makes great chickpea puffs, and you would definitely love them if you like more airy snacks. I always get the white cheddar ones, and they are definitely a healthier alternative to things like Cheeto puffs!

Rice Cakes

Last but not least, Rice cakes have been a staple snack for quite a while for many people. The chocolate ones are superior, you don’t even need to put anything on them because they taste so good! But you can always make a bigger meal out of them and put things like peanut butter and banana on them!