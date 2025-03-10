This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Emmanuel chapter.

The Term “WAG” was coined for wives and girlfriends of popular athletes who play at the professional level. While the definition may cater to NFL or MLB wives and girlfriends, it doesn’t mean that those of us dating collegiate athletes can’t partake in the fun of being classified as WAGs. My girlfriend competes for a division III track and field team, and our time together has taught me plenty of tips and tricks to be the best cheerleader. Let’s dive into the advice I wish someone shared with me before I spent countless hours trying not to fall asleep during long meets!

Food is Fuel

As a WAG, it is important that you remind your athlete to eat before practices, games, and meets. However, it is equally as important that you remain well fed, especially when you are using your energy to cheer from the stands. I love to bring a purse full of pre-packaged treats like granola bars and popcorn to my girlfriend’s meets. I also always make sure to stay hydrated by packing an ice cold water to sip on. Most collegiate games and meets will have a concession stand, which comes in handy when I don’t feel like lugging my purse around all day.

Rep your School’s Merch

Since my athlete and I attend the same college, my wardrobe is stacked with t-shirts and hoodies with our school’s name and mascot. While that might not be the case for everyone, I find that sifting through your athlete’s closet and finding the cutest sweatshirt, jersey, or t-shirt is the best way to go. Bonus points if it has your athlete’s name or number. Outfits make for the best way to portray school spirit, and an even better way to snag a great picture for your Instagram.

Learning the Sport

I think the majority of us are somewhat familiar with big name sports like football or basketball, but if you don’t participate in any sports like me, that’s probably where you draw the line in terms of understanding terminology and rules of different games. When I started dating a track athlete, I was completely lost in how the meets worked, and the ways in which a team was determined the winner. It took lots of questioning and answering with my girlfriend, but I think I finally have it down. Us WAGS need to stick together and surprise our athletes with our knowledge of their sport. Even a few Tik Tok searches on your athlete’s role on their team can go a long way. Plus, you won’t be stuck in the bleachers wondering why the refs keep blowing their whistle, or why that goal didn’t count when you thought it should.

Cheering Loud and Proud

One of the most important WAG duties is to be the loudest in the stands. Speaking from experience, it can get quite embarrassing when you feel like no one else is making a sound. But sometimes it’s nice to have a little fun with it, especially since you’re there to support your athlete. It’s also helpful to have your camera ready, because you never know when your athlete might get a breakaway or achieve a new personal record. Your athlete will definitely appreciate your enthusiasm, and hopefully send you a signal of their affection while they are in the midst of competing.