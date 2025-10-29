Ranking Every “Vanderpump’s” Women Cast Member from iconic to ick 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Emmanuel chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When it comes to “Vanderpump Rules”, no other show has delivered drama, loyalty, betrayal, and friendship quite like it. Over the years, the women of Sexy Unique Restaurant (SUR) have given us everything: tears, laughs, iconic one-liners, and unforgettable scandals. Each one brought something different to the table, whether it was chaos, confidence, or charisma. After watching and rewatching every season more times than I can count, I’ve decided to rank the women of “Vanderpump Rules” from the truly iconic to the total ick because let’s be honest, they’ve all had their moments.

Stassi Schroeder– Stassi comes onto the scene as an overly confident, feisty queen bee who sits just below Lisa Vanderpump herself. She has her moments of crazy, but honestly, most of them are valid considering the manipulation and bizarre behavior around her. From unapologetically calling out everyone on the show to always carrying herself with poise and intelligence, Stassi exudes excellence. She’s sharp, funny, and strategic, and whether she’s reading someone or backhanding Kristen, she’s always iconic.

Katie Malony– Katie is one of the most iconic women on the show and truly never changed. She’s consistently and unapologetically herself, and while some see her as miserable or negative, I see her as someone honest who refuses to tolerate the shady actions around her. A loyal best friend to Stassi and those she loves, Katie has shown compassion even toward people she’s clashed with. Despite her complicated dynamic with Ariana, she’s often defended her or shown support when she was down. Even with Scheana, someone she’ll likely never fully see eye to eye with, Katie showed real empathy during Scheana’s divorce. She’s grounded, complex, and one of the most authentic cast members to ever grace the show. She is truly a realist.

Ariana Maddox-Ariana brought a refreshing energy when she joined the cast; super witty, grounded, and effortlessly cool. She’s always had a calm but cutting wit that made her the perfect balance to the chaos around her. Early on, she wasn’t exactly a “girl’s girl” and sometimes lacked the loyalty energy that defined the others, but her authenticity always set her apart. Through the whole Sandoval and Kristen love triangle, Ariana proved she could hold her own and earned her spot among the show’s most iconic women. And as the seasons went on, she showed more depth and compassion and from her openness about mental health to her genuine care for others. Her growth has been incredible to watch, and it’s clear she just needed to break free from Sandoval to truly thrive. From “I’m smarter than you” to her “Dancing with the Stars” glow-up, Ariana has solidified herself as the definition of iconic real, resilient, and unapologetically herself.

Lisa Vanderpump– from Beverly Hills, to diamonds, to the back alley of SUR, Lisa Vanderpump has built one of the most iconic empires in reality TV. Some might argue she deserves the top spot, but in my ranking, Lisa has moments that shadow her iconic status. She’s notorious for favoring the guys over the girls; in almost every scandal on the show, we see Lisa defending the men while being much harder on the women. Her long-standing grudge against Kristen never quite made sense, especially compared to the notorious actions of the men she excused. While Lisa does have a soft spot for some of the women, even today, the dynamics are different, and I wish she had been more consistent in supporting the girls. But overall, she is powerful.

Kristen Doute– Kristen is a true detective and the ultimate mess of SUR, from cigarettes to a bottle of wine a day, and always bringing up every scandal; she truly made the show watchable. Doute is kind in her own way and was iconic for exposing all the men on the show, but we can’t forget her own actions. Yes, Kristen is shady and sneaky, but she can admit it and fully knows her own chaos. I also love the “Witches of Weho”. The loyalty between the three of them was absolutely iconic and one of the best dynamics in the show’s history.

Lala Kent (Lauren from Utah)- Lala burst into SUR with mystery, boldness, and bad-girl energy. She was confident, outspoken, and had no problem calling people out. Over time, though, her energy has shifted, at times coming off as defensive or hypocritical. Still, her sharp tongue and vulnerability keep her fascinating to watch. She’s chaotic, strong, and empowering sometimes all at once. She was like the good and bad.

Scheana Shay– Scheana has had quite the rollercoaster character arc. She started as the girl who “worked with Brandi’s husband,” which immediately put her on the defensive, but she worked hard to find her place in the group. She can be cringey and overly eager, yet she’s also relatable and oddly endearing. Her loyalty is both her strength and her downfall, as she often tries too hard to please everyone. Over the years, she’s matured into a more self-aware version of herself, but her “Good as Gold” era and her never-ending need for validation remain unforgettable for better or worse.

Raquel Leviss– Raquel started sweet, shy, and mostly kept to herself, but over time, her storyline became much more complicated. From watching the show so many times, I truly felt bad for Raquel. I think she was misled and put in the worst position possible. The “Sandoval Scandal” definitely changed how fans saw her, and she quickly became one of the more controversial cast members. While she has moments of sincerity and vulnerability, her choices often stir drama and tension. I honestly don’t think reality TV was meant for her, and it’s hard not to feel for her. Even so, her reputation is more notorious than iconic

Vanderpump Rules was truly an iconic show, and I really miss the old group dynamic. That said, it’s great to see how most of the cast members are thriving off the show, minus a few of the men, of course. Overall, what a great run, and it really was the best days of their lives and mine.