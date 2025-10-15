Ranking Every Vanderpump Rules Man: From Iconic to Ick

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Emmanuel chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

​​After ten bizarre seasons of scandals, on-again-off-again friendships, meltdowns, and goat cheese balls, “Vanderpump Rules” has truly blessed and cursed us with some of reality TV’s most chaotic personalities. After rewatching the series for what feels like the billionth time, I’ve officially decided to rank every man in the Lisa Vanderpump empire.

Todd Vanderpump: He’s the kind of husband all the other men on the show could never compare to; loyal, witty, and deeply admiring of his wife, Lisa. Todd’s quiet humor and unconditional support made him a standout. He was a great addition to the show, especially during the early stages of exposing Rachel and Tom for their affair. Todd Vanderpump is truly iconic.

Peter Madrigal: Throughout the seasons of “Vanderpump Rules”, we never got enough Peter. The iconic SUR manager deserved so much more than a few one-liners or interview clips; he was truly the voice of reason and often stood up for the girls when things got messy. Sure, he could be a bit awkward and maybe a little too flirty at times, but he was always kind. Honestly, we could’ve used a lot more of him on screen.

Tom Schwartz: Tom is one of those characters you have to watch closely. To most people, he seems like a simple, nice guy who can do no wrong. But if you really watch “Vanderpump Rules”, you realize the “puppy dog” persona is mostly an act. He’s also the type to start drama and then run away from it. At times, I do feel for him, but his refusal to take a stance, especially on his own wife, Katie, has landed him where he is today.

James Kennedy. James Kennedy is reality TV gold. He burst onto the scene after betraying Tom and dating Kristen, which, of course, we now know was one of his desperate attempts to secure a spot on the show. James’s ranking is complicated because he’s one of those characters you want to like. When he’s funny and charming, you can’t help but root for him, but when he spirals, he becomes nearly unbearable. In his early days, he was an annoying clout-chaser who somehow transformed into an iconic personality known for his unforgettable one-liners. From the legendary “It’s not about the pasta!” to calling Sandoval a “worm with a mustache,” James was made for television. However, it’s impossible to ignore his cruel and disrespectful behavior toward the women he clashed with or the way he treated Raquel. He’s had moments of sweetness, but the words that come out of his mouth can be unforgivable. James Kennedy is both the hero and the villain of “Vanderpump Rules”, and that’s exactly what makes him so watchable.

Jax Taylor (also known as Jason Cauchi). Jax Taylor is the blueprint for reality TV chaos. In the first season, he comes across as charming, but that quickly unravels into a full-blown, explosive mess. The thing about Jax is that when he’s honest, he’s very honest, but when he’s lying, it’s absolutely bizarre. From his early days of lying about everything under the sun to cheating on Stassi multiple times and still managing to get forgiven, Jax truly turned messy behavior into an art form. Sometimes he grows on you, only for that feeling to vanish the second he spirals back into his borderline psychopathic tendencies. Jax Taylor is predictable, toxic, and undeniably entertaining, a proven sociopath who somehow remains reality TV gold. My favorite thing about Jax, though, might just be his three nose jobs and the fact that he proudly holds the title for the most plastic surgery on the show. Other than that, he’s a total ick, but one we’ll never forget.

Tom Sandoval. Do I even need to come up with my own words to describe him? Honestly, the women on the show have already done it perfectly. As queen, Stassi once said, he’s a “selfish, egotistical piece of s***.” Sandoval is one of those characters you have to fully dissect. He’s terrifying because of how charming and thoughtful he pretends to be, which only masks how manipulative and self-centered he truly is. From the early days of excluding Stassi after she was cheated on, to cheating on every woman he’s dated, Sandoval has consistently villainized the women around him. He even played a role in breaking up Schwartz and Katie’s marriage, all while maintaining that he’s the victim. His lowest moment, of course, was weaponizing Ariana’s mental health to justify his affair, an act that made him the ultimate ick. Sandoval deserves the bottom spot in my ranking for his constant refusal to take accountability and his delusional belief that he’s somehow the hero. Between the bad trumpet playing, the mustache era, and his desire to be a rock star, Sandoval has truly earned his place at the bottom.

The men may have brought the drama, but to be honest, “Vanderpump Rules” wouldn’t be Vanderpump without Lisa and the girls of SUR. Stay tuned for the follow-up ranking of the true icons who built this chaotic empire.