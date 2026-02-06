How to Romanticize Life on Campus

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Emmanuel chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Sometimes, college life feels less like a movie montage; like let’s be honest we all came into college wanting to have a similar experience like Tessa Young, and instead we got a blur of Canvas notifications, exams every week, and laundry piles. But here’s the secret: with a little intention (and maybe a Taylor Swift playlist), you can turn the everyday into something a little more magical even in the middle of a packed semester.

My go to when I feel like my days are just repeating themselves with no clear finish line is going to the library. I like to pretend I’m Rory Gilmore as I make my way to my favorite window seat, my favorite playlist playing which always includes Sabrina Carpenter, Taylor Swift, and Gracie Abrams blasting in my headphones, and of course my coffee at the ready. The library might seem boring but there’s a quiet kind of excitement in the air as everyone’s chasing their own goals, and you get to be the main character in your own little campus story. Adding that playlist and cute little coffee makes studying feels less like a chore and more like a cozy ritual.

But the real secret to romanticizing college? Get involved. Some of my best days are the ones I spend with my clubs on campus, Zumba Club for when I need to dance out stress and just have fun added bonus is I burn off the calories from all my coffee (I might have an addiction), Halothon Club where we raise money and spirits for a good cause which always makes me feel better as a person, and EC Swift Club, where I get to geek out with fellow Swifties over the latest album and friendship bracelets. Joining clubs turned a big new campus into a community and gave me somewhere I can take a break from all the course overload.

I try to notice the small things, too, like walking to class with enough time to spare to listen to music and enjoy the view, splurging on lattes from the local café, snapping photos of Boston’s changing seasons, or writing book reviews online. I love taking mini adventures around the city,

from Fenway Park sunsets to cafe runs in the North End. Even my busiest days as a nursing major feel brighter when I make space for the stuff that makes me happy.

It’s easy to get caught up in the chaos, but romanticizing your life is about finding joy in the ordinary. While college is about getting our degrees and going into the real world we need to also find our peace because these are the years where we have freedom. Whether you’re dancing with your club friends, studying like Rory, or exploring Boston, remember these little moments are the story you’ll want to tell. So put on your favorite cute outfit, play your soundtrack, and live it up you’re the main character, after all.

Not that anyone asked but here are my top five ice coffees if you ever need to romanticize your day:

1.) Iced Dunkalatte

2.) Sugar Cookie Latte

3.) White Mocha

4.) Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew

5.) Gingerbread latte (though not in season)