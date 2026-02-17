Color Confessions

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Emmanuel chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

My hair tells a story that I can’t find the words to express.

There are levels to this story. How I style it from day to day is usually an indicator of my mood. The length and shine reflects my health or the season. And the color, well, I’m still figuring that out.

I often joke to my friends that I can’t keep the same hair color for more than six months, but this isn’t much of an exaggeration. I get bored of having the same cut and color for long periods of time. Honestly, I think I am currently on my longest streak of having relatively the same hair style -full head highlights- and it’s been almost 2 years…but that’s not counting the decision to cut bangs a year ago, or add some peekaboo purple highlights about a week ago.

I am not typically an impulsive person, never have been, but when it comes to my hair I get an idea, consult Pinterest and my mom, and act on it relatively quickly. So what story does my hair color really tell?

As much as I have tried to come up with an answer, I’ve just been left with more questions. Like, what really was the driving force behind me dying my hair hot pink in my junior year of high school? Who influenced me to go for a calico look the following year? How did I decide that I like myself more as a blonde than as a natural brunette? Will I ever go back to plain brunette? Do other people seriously need change as badly as I fear I do?

At the end of the day, I like to think of my hair as one of my greatest forms of self expression. Surely having a color wheel of hair styles is some tell-tale side of my personality or mental state, but I don’t think I want to pick that apart. If my hair color tells a story, I know it’s far from over. If it follows the story of my life I know that I don’t know the ending, nor do I want to. The ebb and flow of my life and my hair is something for future me to figure out.

For now, I’ll keep adding inspo pics to my Pinterest board.