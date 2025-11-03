10 Things I Am Doing To Stay Afloat This Winter 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Emmanuel chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the temperature drops and the days begin to shorten, many people find themselves struggling with seasonal affective disorder, more commonly known as seasonal depression. According to the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5-TR), seasonal affective disorder is a category of depression that happens to have a seasonal pattern. The American Psychiatric Association claims that 5% of adults experience SAD, and it typically lasts for about 40 percent of the year. This disorder has been directly linked to changes that occur in the brain when the days become shorter and we have less access to sunlight, which begins in the winter with the start of daylight savings time.

As November arrives, so does the biannual changing of our clocks. During daylight savings, we will find ourselves thrust into days with less sunlight and less time for socialization. It comes twice a year, and yet I feel unprepared every time. But this year, I have done my research and compiled a list of 10 things that I am going to do to keep myself above water once winter comes. I want to be able to enjoy the season without being consumed by my seasonal sadness, and here is how I plan to do it.

1. Scheduled Dopamine

Every day, try and schedule yourself something that ensures you will be getting your dopamine in. This may be anything from taking a bath at 6pm, reading your favorite book after class, or dinner plans with your friends later that night. When it is dark and cold, it can be hard to know when you are going to be happy again, or at least feel like it, so it is important to have a dopamine boost to look forward to. You may have a hard day at work or at school, but at least you will be happy and relaxed later on.

2. Routines

Consistency is key in the wintertime. The days are shorter and our schedules get jumbled easily because of the weather and the lack of light. Having and sticking to a schedule is a great tool so that you know what to expect every day and you know what you need to be prepared for physically, mentally, and emotionally, when the days get tiresome. I plan to try and start each day slowly and prioritize rest and movement. Perhaps even your scheduled dopamine can become part of your daily or even weekly routines this season!

3. 3 Positives a Day

This is my personal favorite item on this list, and it is something I have actually already begun implementing in my daily life. At the end of each day, I ask myself or a friend/loved one to reflect and name three things that made them happy that day. I find that it is really easy to focus on the negative aspects of your day, especially if you have had a bad day or the weather has gotten you down. By reflecting and asking yourself and those around you to talk about things that made them happy, you focus more on the positive aspects of the day. Since I have begun doing this, I have found that even when I have had a bad day, this reflection at the end of the night really does make me feel better.

4. Embrace the Season

I love the holidays, and I feel like I let my seasonal depressive behaviors get in the way of enjoying myself and the season the way it deserves. This year, I am going to actually plan holiday activities with friends and loved ones in advance so that when I am down in the dumps and do not want to make plans, I already have them and I have to go and enjoy myself. In Norway, people view winter as a gift and something to be enjoyed. Through scientific research, this positive attitude towards the season has actually reflected that residents are significantly less depressed in the winter than they are in any other season. Try to adopt this positive attitude about winter! I know that it is cold and it is dark, but find some time to cuddle up and drink hot cocoa, build gingerbread houses, sit by the fire, and enjoy the winter and the cold air while you can!

5. Manage Stress

Managing stress levels is huge during this season. It is hibernation time, and we need to be as relaxed and content as possible. This is the season to take care of yourself and find peace and serenity in being alone. It is the time to drink lots of water, stay up to date with homework and studying, indulge in some self-care methods, and maybe even take part in some sort of movement like yoga or meditation. Take some time to relax and reset during this time.

6. Surround Yourself With Light

Light therapy is a proven, and highly effective, treatment for seasonal affective disorder (SAD, seasonal depression), according to a study conducted by the Journal of the American Medical Association in 2024. Because it is so dark outside, our circadian rhythms are all out of whack which in turn influences our mood and energy levels! To combat this, we need to bring in as much light as we can manually during the winter. Turn on your cozy lamps, open your windows and blinds when the sun is out, and maybe even invest in a light box, which simulates the sunlight and has been suggested as a treatment option for general SAD.

7. Vitamins and Supplements

Now, I want to preface this by saying that I, in no way shape or form, am a doctor or nutritionist. I did do my research for this section, but this is not medical advice and I encourage you to talk to your own doctor before taking any sort of medications or supplements. With that being said, daily vitamin supplements in the wintertime can be extremely helpful in keeping our immune system and our body supported. Here are a few vitamins that my research recommended for the winter:

Vitamin D & Vitamin C : boost the immune system, especially during flu season

: boost the immune system, especially during flu season Zinc: fights infections.

fights infections. Vitamin E: keeps skin healthy during the cold and dry months.

keeps skin healthy during the cold and dry months. Vitamin B: aids energy production and helps combat winter fatigue, also helps with nervous system regulation.

aids energy production and helps combat winter fatigue, also helps with nervous system regulation. Magnesium: relaxation and improved sleep quality.

8. Invest in a Hobby or Skill

When it is cold outside, naturally, we are going to want to stay inside more often. Personally, I have been trying to be on my devices less and exercise my brain more, and I think that winter is a perfect time to pick up a new hobby or learn a new skill! Whether you want to pick up crocheting, knitting, painting, drawing, calligraphy, or some sort of instrument, the options are truly endless. Just imagine how cozy it would be to snuggle up in a blanket that you are knitting and watch a Christmas movie!

9. Go Outside

I know it is cold and I am sure that you don’t want to go outside, but I swear that if you do, in the long run, you will feel better. A study conducted in the Scandinavian Journal of Medicine and Science in Sports reports that a 30-minute walk outside around lunchtime just 3 times a week can boost not only your overall mood but alertness as well. Of course, make sure that you are wearing warm clothing and maybe drink a hot beverage, but get some activity outside into your schedule!

10. Be Patient

Overall, wintertime is the season to be patient with yourself. It is the time for hibernation, especially as our bodies are not the same as they were a few months ago. Be gentle and be kind to yourself, rest extra, and take care of your body, mind, and soul.