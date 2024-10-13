My Heart Stopped at the Comphet Rep in Heartstopper

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Emerson chapter.

Compulsory heterosexuality is a term that has been becoming more familiarized in the media for the past couple of years. Defined as a pressure to follow heterosexuality, even when you don’t identify as heterosexual, comphet is making its rounds in queer media. My new favorite representation of comphet is the people’s princess, Imogen Heaney.

I must say that I called Imogen being a part of the queer community ever since season one’s iconic, “I’m not, like, homophobic or anything. I’m an ally!” This statement was very ‘sapphic’ to me, so of course her talk to Nick at the end of season three had me in tears.

Compulsory heterosexuality is around because of history, and the phenomena is termed mainly toward women. It was very common for girls to be raised on the idea that once they are old enough, they will marry a man. However, this picture-perfect life—while it might be for some—is not the norm today. Now, it’s much easier to marry someone of the same gender, or not marry anyone at all. (Of course, this is still an issue today, but the world is generally more accepting.)

Women had to marry in order to make something out of themselves. And to marry, you must like a man.

One resource that lesbians today use to understand their own compulsory heterosexuality is the infamous Lesbian Masterdoc. This document is essentially a guide toward women questioning their sexuality and the strength comphet has in society. I bet this resource would have been impactful for Imogen, had it existed in the Heartstopper universe.

We don’t know much about Imogen’s parents, or much about her childhood, but we can assume she’s been influenced by these cultural norms. However, Imogen’s friend group post season two is made almost completely out of queer people, so we have to take these influences into account as well. Having such a diverse group of friends certainly helped her realize that (a) being queer is much more normal and accepted now, and (b) the queer community comes in flocks.

In season one and most of season two, Imogen is boy crazy. She has a crush on Nick, one of the series’ protagonists, and then moves on to dating Ben. This relationship falls short, and by the end of season two we see Imogen making googly eyes at the bisexual guitar player Sahar. Earlier in the season they were revealed to be childhood friends, so this dreamy look leaves it up to the viewer to interpret as either platonic admiration or a hint of romantic interest.

In season three, it’s clear it is a romantic interest.

For the first couple of episodes, Imogen and Sahar are latched so closely together that some of those in the friend group assume they are a couple. Imogen mentions that she “liked the idea of having a cool boyfriend, but when [they] were actually together, he was pretty boring,” and it leaves you wondering what the heck she means.

In episode four, we see Imogen drunkenly making out with Sahar at a Halloween party, before brushing it off by saying something along the lines of ‘everybody makes out when they’re drunk!’ Well, Imogen, do I have the song for you.

Their relationship shifts, and as Imogen figures out who she is and who she likes, she makes mistakes. Sahar is hurt by Imogen using her as an experiment, and even goes as far to say as much before they kiss again at New Years.

The final stop in their relationship is when Imogen explains herself to Sahar, apologizes, and then Sahar tells Imogen that she’s the reason she realized she was bisexual in the first place. Not wanting to hurt Sahar anymore, Imogen offers them to stay as friends, and it’s a happy ‘break up.’ Though the end of the series leads questions of a future relationship once Imogen sorts herself out.

The culminating plot of Imogen’s story is when she talks to Nick about her feelings on the matter. She says she doesn’t think she “ever liked a boy, actually” and cries into his shoulder in a moment of acceptance.

Therefore it’s implied she is lesbian, and her journey throughout the show was a wonderful example of compulsory heterosexuality. For so long she believed she really liked the boys she had ‘crushes’ on, and only after her relationship with Sahar does she realize just how wrong she was– how different it felt with a girl.

Imogen is not the only girl affected by comphet. Many lesbians are pressured into thinking they like men, and believe it for a while all because of the expectations society placed upon them.

Comphet is nothing new, but the media has become much more aware of showing its representation. I think Imogen’s story was beautiful, and I cannot wait to see her self-discovery blossom if there does manage to be another season.