Andrea J. Stein, author of Typecast, was incredibly kind to send me her latest release, Dear Eliza, a beautifully crafted contemporary romance. The novel follows twenty-five-year-old Eliza Levinger as her life is upended after the death of her father. The story begins mid-shiva, after which her aunt gives her a letter from her late mother—intended for Eliza upon her father’s passing. Inside that letter lies a revelation Eliza never expected.

Dear Eliza is a touching exploration of grief, and familial and romantic relationships, written with remarkable emotional depth. Stein captures the raw, nuanced emotions of mourning, illustrating Eliza’s journey through her father’s loss and interweaving flashbacks to her mother’s death a decade earlier. The narrative delves into how those moments of loss shape Eliza’s life, from the immediate aftermath to a lasting impact on her identity. I particularly appreciated how Stein portrays Eliza’s struggle to reconcile her parents’ humanity and flaws, along with the people around her. There are so many different conflicting emotions and layers the main characters have to navigate in the story and while many of us probably haven’t received such an earth-shattering message from beyond the grave, these conflicts are brought to life by the author rather poignantly.

I could say so much more, but I wouldn’t want to spoil it for you. I’m deeply grateful to Andrea for sharing a copy with me, her novel is incredibly vulnerable and heartfelt. If Dear Eliza isn’t already on your TBR, it absolutely should be!