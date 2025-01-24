The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every year, as December winds down, it feels like the New Year is lurking just out of sight, grinning like a cheeky little devil. That sly smile? Oh, it’s downright TERRIFYING—it stirs up every insecurity we’ve been shoving under the rug. Suddenly, we’re forced to confront all the cringe-worthy moments from the past year. That one time we felt painfully awkward in a room full of people? Front and center. The bad grade we swore didn’t matter? Back to haunt us. Every broken promise about hitting the gym at 5 AM? Yep, those too. Oh, and let’s not forget the text from our crush that we never talked to. It’s like the New Year isn’t offering a fresh start but serving up a brutal “self-reflection smackdown” instead. So, to set this year on the right foot, my first tip to you is:

Look at what you DID accomplish

I know the drill—you probably whip out your Notes app every year and type out “New year, new me :)” because you’ve spiraled into a frenzy of self-improvement ideas. But hold up before you start crafting that shiny new list. Instead, PULL UP THE OLD ONE. Here’s the thing: I can guarantee that you’ve grown at least a little since last year without even knowing who’s reading this. You have—because we’re always learning, always evolving.

It’s hard to notice that growth when you’re so wrapped up in your daily routine: going to class, walking outside, seeing the same friends, eating the same food, mindlessly scrolling, and making choices that might not feel life-changing. But somewhere in those tiny cracks between the mundane, you’ve faced fears you thought you couldn’t let yourself cry when you needed to, had those little ah-ha moments, and dared to be vulnerable. You’ve been growing all along—you just need to zoom out and see it.

So pull out that list from last year and look at it—see what you DID accomplish. You’ll probably be surprised by how many goals you checked off, even if they weren’t the super big, crazy ones. After this, you’ll feel like you can take on this new year because you’ll realize something important: even though you’re not perfect right now, you’ve still done so much. And next year? You won’t be perfect then either, but you’ll still accomplish a lot.

The key is letting go of the pressure you put on yourself. When you start accepting who you naturally are, it becomes easier to grow without forcing it. Progress isn’t about perfection—it’s about those little steps forward. And trust me, you’re making more of them than you think.

Make a vision board

I know this might be the last thing you want to hear, but I promise it works. At the end of December, I put together a vision board for my phone, thinking it would be a waste of time. But when my wallpaper changed, something shifted. As the new year kicked in and life started to settle back into its rhythm, my goals and ambitions often started to fade into the background—just like they always do. But having that vision board right on my screen kept it in front of me. It became a reminder to stay focused, to keep going, and to trust the process. It’s a simple, yet powerful way to stay connected to what matters.

Here’s are some helpful tips to make your best vision board:

Define your goals Break your goals into different categories: career, relationships, personal growth, hobbies, travel Be specific about what you want because when you have a clear vision of what you want, it makes it easier for you to manifest that thought into reality

Gather your supplies Choose Your Platform: Decide whether you want to do a digital or physical vision board Digital vision board: Pinterest is perfect for finding and saving inspiration. Use its collage feature or save images directly to your phone. Canva offers customizable templates, including phone wallpaper layouts, so you can easily arrange images and text to suit your vision.

Find Inspiring Images and Words Find pictures that speak for you Use images and colors that evoke genuine happiness and inspiration, encouraging growth and excitement without prompting comparisons to your present life. Add affirmations and quotes that reflect how you want to feel this year: since my focus is on trusting the journey and embracing growth, my affirmation is “Hold the vision, trust the process.”

Find a visible spot Place your vision board somewhere where you will see it often Great options include your phone screen, above your desk, on your bedroom wall, or even inside your closet.



Write down a plan

Now that your goals are clearly defined and you have a vision for the year, create a plan to bring them to life.

As Antoine de Saint-Exupéry said, “A goal without a plan is just a wish.” It’s so easy to get excited about your goals at the start of the year, but once things get rolling, it can feel like you’re not sure where to even begin! A fun way to tackle this is to write out your goals and get into the details: map out the steps, set a timeline, and figure out exactly how you’re going to make it happen. For example:

Traveling Where do I want to go? What will the total cost be, including travel and accommodations? Are there any friends or family I could stay with? When is the most affordable time for me to visit? What are the must-see attractions? When is the best time to go?

Volunteering What kind of volunteering do I want to do? Are there any organizations on campus or around me that I could join? Would there be any people who would like to join me? What am I passionate about and want to help?

Photography What kind of photography do I want to do? How much are cameras Camera comparisons Project Ideas?

Self-growth Read 5 books this year Listen to a podcast Watch video essays Read an article every morning



These are just some ideas, but the point is that listing your goals and outlining the steps to achieve them makes it easier to take action. When you approach your goals without a clear plan, they can feel more overwhelming than they actually are. Breaking things down helps you move forward with confidence.

Visualize Your Success

At the end of each day, take a moment to ask yourself, “Did the actions I took today bring me one step closer to the person I aspire to be?” This doesn’t have to be a direct reflection of the specific goals you wrote down—it could simply be about embodying the person you dream of becoming. It’s about checking in with yourself and evaluating whether you’re turning your dreams into reality.

If your answer is no, don’t stress—tomorrow is a fresh opportunity to take another step forward. If your answer is yes, then keep going and trust you’re on the right path.

A helpful exercise I’ve learned is to imagine receiving a call tomorrow offering you your dream job—let’s say it’s a modeling contract. If that call came in today, would you feel ready to seize that opportunity? Are you taking care of your health? Is your posture strong? Do you exude confidence in yourself? Are you giving attention to your appearances, like skincare or self-care routines?

This mindset applies to anything—whether it’s a promotion, a personal achievement, or a dream you’re working toward. Be the person you need to be today to welcome that success tomorrow.

Believe in yourself

I hope this article has sparked some inspiration for you to pursue your goals. But what truly matters is not just setting goals—it’s how you think about them and how you approach achieving them. Time will pass—hours, days, weeks, months—but the one constant in your journey is you. You will always be there for yourself, so never be too hard on yourself and treat yourself with kindness.

When setting goals, it’s crucial to remember that there will be moments when you fall short. And that’s okay. Failing is part of the process because it’s through failure that we grow. We’re not meant to be perfect—we’re meant to give our best effort. And through each setback, we discover new ways to motivate ourselves and keep moving forward. Keep pushing, keep trying, and trust that every step, even the missteps, is leading you to where you’re meant to be.

Have a great 2025, let’s make the most of it!