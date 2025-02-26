The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Drexel chapter.

As I sit here writing this very article, I can’t help but think about how tired and busy everyone seems to be lately. We are in the thick of the winter, everybody is completely consumed by work, and the weekends fly by quicker than ever. The simplest tasks such as grocery shopping and cleaning feel like a chore. Burnout can be one of the most frustrating and exhausting feelings to endure, and although it may feel impossible to get out of the funk, here are some tips to make it easier on yourself.

Acknowledge and Accept It

The very first thing you can do when you are burntout is simple: acknowledge it. Recognize the fact that you are tired or stressed and identify why you may be feeling like that. Whether it is school, work, or an external factor, everybody goes through a rough patch at some point. It is okay to not feel like yourself, and accepting that feeling instead of kicking yourself over it will help stabilize your mood rather than add to the already large pile of negativity.

Make Time for the Activities You Love

Your first instinct whenever you have any availability may be to just lay around and rest. While rest is certainly important, you must make time for things that you enjoy as well. Whether that be working out, cooking, reading a book, going on a walk, or any other hobbies that you might partake in, it is important to bring some of that positivity and serotonin into your life. While the urge to sit and doom scroll for hours may be high, both your body and brain will feel much better after getting up and finding something of substance.

Lean on the People Around You

It is easy to isolate yourself and shut down on the people around you when you are going through a tough time. Although it may take up some of your energy, make sure that you are surrounding yourself with friends and family and taking the time to catch up with them. It can be as simple as engaging in a fun activity with your friends or simply calling your parents; social interaction can be your saving grace during challenging periods. You may even feel inclined to have a conversation with them about why you are feeling down. At the end of the day, these people are here to support you and help you out when in need.

Treat Yourself!

Treating yourself can feel like the rainbow after the rain. Buying yourself a coffee or a sweet treat here and there can give you that extra little push of motivation to keep going and get through the day. Self-care is extremely important, and you do not want to put it on the backburner simply because you are busy. Make time to get your nails done or buy yourself that article of clothing, little things like this can make all the burnout feel worth it.

Set Boundaries

This is an important point that people seem to struggle with the most. As hard as it may seem in the moment, you need to teach yourself that it is okay to say no. When burntout, you’ll likely feel as if you need to push through it in order to get everything done on time. While you certainly should work to get everything done, do not do it at the expense of your own physical and mental health. The world will not end if you have to ask for an extension or take a day off. Sort out your priorities, make a plan of action, and stick to it. Setting boundaries will help take some of the stressors off your plate

With just a few weeks of the quarter left, burnout truly does creep up on everyone. It is super strenuous, but the prior advice should help give at least the slightest peace of mind. In these challenging and uncertain times, just remember that everything will be alright, and every day you are one day closer to your well-deserved break.