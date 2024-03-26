Pescatarian Diet: 3 Changes I See In Myself Since Starting My Journey

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Being a pescatarian was never in my plan. As an African American Woman, I have always enjoyed the delicious flavors of Soul Food. Soul Food is the traditional African American Cuisine that originated in the American South by enslaved black people. Although slavery was abolished in 1865, Black men, women, and children still enjoy the cultural meals that were passed down to them through their ancestors.

I grew up appreciating the savory flavors of Fried Chicken and Collared Greens, and the satisfying flavors of Sweet Potato Pie and Cornbread. Soul Food is truly a staple for black gatherings and is sure to make an appearance at repasts, baby showers, and all the holidays in between. What most people fail to acknowledge are the consequences that come with it. With its high sodium content, Soul Food contributes to hypertension, which is dangerously prevalent among African Americans. Recently, I decided to join my mom and make changes in the way I eat. I eliminated beef, chicken, and turkey from my diet and began a healthier journey. (I’ve never really been a Pork eater.)

With sixteen days under my belt, here are three positive changes I see in myself thus far:

Fatigue Reduction

Before switching my diet, meals would often leave me feeling tired and stuffed during the day. Now, I can eat and still complete the daily chores that are expected of me. I nap less during the day because I feel lighter, less bloated, and more motivated for school, work, and extracurricular activities. Becoming a Pescatarian has very quickly given me the energy boost I never knew I needed.

Mood Improvement

I realized that I am not only completing those chores that were expected of me, but I am now eager to complete them. I no longer drag my feet when it’s time to go grocery shopping or attend workshops at work. I have been certain to put my best foot forward and remain levelheaded in the face of annoying situations.

Culinary Creativity

I have always been a girl who enjoyed cooking. I use food as a way to connect and indulge in new experiences with those around me. Making dishes from only fish and shellfish allowed me to explore my creativity in a way that I never did before. I am forced to try things outside of my comfort zone and create a taste from scratch with no help from anyone else!

Soul Food will always have my heart due to its deep roots and ability to comfort those who look like me. I plan to create alternative recipes for those Holidays when encountering Soul Food is inevitable. I’m going to give the recipes from Sweet Potato Soul and Mikaela Georgi at FSU a try for my Easter Sunday Feast!