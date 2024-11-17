This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at DESU chapter.

Halloween was fun and filled with tricks and treats, but now that the spooky season is over and all the ghouls and goblins are gone, it’s time to get ready for the holidays. The two biggest holidays of the end of the year, Thanksgiving and, Christmas are coming up which means family reunions, friend group activities, food, games, memories, and traveling to be with loved ones.

Everyone is already making their plans for the next two months. Thanksgiving and Christmas will be here quicker than you think, and everyone can’t wait to spend time with family and friends. However even though the holidays are coming up, people still have work, school, or even both at the same time.

Sometimes, trying to get the important stuff out the way in time for the holidays can become very overwhelming. Even if you can’t, trying to multitask during the holidays can lead to burnout.

The holidays are a time to be with loved ones and make memories. It may be hard to balance school, work, and family life, so here are some tips to help you kick back and relax this holiday break.

Plan Ahead

Thanksgiving and Christmas are inching up quickly, so if you’re planning to do something, do it now. You should look into getting a planner that you can carry around with you. If you have a school and/or work schedule, investing in a planner will be the best investment you can make. With this, you’ll be able to plan out how the next couple of weeks are going to look so you aren’t overwhelmed when the time comes.

Create a To-Do List

Sometimes you can overbook yourself and not even realize it. You then lose track of what needs to get done by whatever day. To avoid this you should create a to-do list. It doesn’t have to be anything extravagant, it can be as simple as making a checklist on your notes app. This will make a huge difference in your planning

Get the important things out of the way

If you have any extra work or school assignments, get them done before you go home for Thanksgiving or winter break. You may want to put it off, but you will feel so much better after you get it all done. Then, you have your break to yourself and can spend even more time with your friends and family, rather than having assignments that need to be done or are overdue.

These are just a few tips to enjoy the last two months of the year. These tips can also be used for any time in the year so life can run more smoothly.