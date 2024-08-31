How I Plan To Make The Most Out Of My Fall Semester 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By: Anaya Balkcom

The fall semester of college is a time like no other. Every fall semester is more memorable than the last, whether it’s the freshman, sophomore, junior, or senior year. Between seeing friends after months apart and the holiday-themed parties, the fall semester is one for the books.

As we all know, college is more than just the parties we attend; it is the education we receive. For the past two fall semesters, I’ve tried new things and pushed my limits until I felt I was making the most out of my experience. Now, entering my third fall semester, I think I’ve finally figured out how to make the most out of my experience.

Here are a few tips and tricks that helped me make the most out of it:

Plan Ahead

Planners and calendars are essential to ensuring your homework and plans are in order. Trust me, I spent a semester attempting to rely solely on memory, and it left me wishing I would have used a calendar sooner! Write down assignments and plans as soon as you hear about them. Writing them down in the moment will lessen your chances of forgetting about it.

Planning applies not only to work but to outfits, too. How many times have you wasted precious minutes or even hours trying to find the “perfect” outfit? Try to pre-plan your workout, class, and even hang-out outfits. This will allow more time to be spent in the moment rather than in your closet.

Most importantly, plan time for self-care. Prioritizing self-care is beneficial to your health. Make sure to think about ways to relax or to enjoy all around you.

2. Stay organized

The last thing I wanted to do was spend my entire semester cleaning up after myself, so I implemented the following system: PUT THINGS BACK WHERE THEY BELONG! As soon as you take out a pair of socks, put them back! The best way to make the most out of your fall semester is by managing your time wisely.

Part of staying organized is creating a to-do list on paper or digitally. This will allow you to record the day’s tasks and cross out the completed tasks. Establishing a routine can also help to maintain organization.

3. Seize the moment

Although I enjoy spontaneity, I prefer to have my plans scheduled on my calendar. This allows me to determine how I should manage my day. However, I’ve realized that the actual fun in college is in the spontaneous moments. Whether it’s a last-minute hangout with friends or a slight change of plans, don’t let your predetermined schedule stop you from a fun day! Live in the moment, seize the day!

4. Prioritize your work

Lastly, I made the most of the previous fall semester because I prioritized my work. Sometimes, you may have to say no to a party because your work comes first. Contrary to the famous saying, you can not always make up an assignment. Even when the professor accepts late assignments, they should be used for sick days, not parties.

You may also find it necessary to say no to organization events, meetings, or duties to gain control over your time. Make sure to prioritize what is important first, then if time allows, continue to the next matter of business. Be sure to prioritize yourself first! Remember, that can be done by simply planning, staying organized, prioritizing work, and enjoying your college years.

As I enter another fall semester, I’m excited to implement these tips to make this year’s fall semester as memorable as the last.