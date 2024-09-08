The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Many people who attended college stated it was the best years of their life. Whether you are speaking to relatives, strangers, or teachers, they will all tell you the same thing. College is often referred to as a transition stage due to less responsibility while starting to understand what it means to be an adult.

For years, I never believed people when they said these would be the best years of my life. However, as I am starting my Junior year, I dread the thought of this year flying by bringing me into my senior year of college. I am a proud HBCU student, and these past two years were some of the most uplifting and character-building years of my life.

Through the good and the bad, I saw a lesson in everything and constantly wondered how to apply what I learned to life after college. Attending a Historically Black College or University is more than one could ever describe. Our bond does not just grow from the moments spent at homecoming parties or football games. While those are amazing parts of the experience, they are just the icing on the cake.

The bond built amongst an HBCU student body comes from our mutual respect and love for each other and, most importantly, the desire to see each other succeed and reach our highest potential. Meeting people from all different walks of life, and not knowing each other’s stories, or maybe even their name but yet rooting for them as if you have known them for ages, brings to light a side of humanity and camaraderie within you that you may have never seen before.

Being in this space has opened me up to many opportunities that allowed me to develop my sense of self and helped me understand how I can be the change I would like to see. The best part is that you can also give back to your community while you develop this sense of self.

HBCUs are not a monolith; there isn’t just one type of student who attends these institutions. We have people from all over the world, from different backgrounds and walks of life, coming together to further their education.

HBCUs constantly produce doctors, nurses, engineers, pilots, teachers, directors, publicists, journalists, and all-around fantastic individuals who want to let the generations that will follow them know they can do anything they put their hearts and minds to.

I will stand on the mountain tops if I have to in order to let everyone know the value of an HBCU and how it can change your life for the better. If you want to attend an HBCU, tour the schools and get a glimpse of their student life. Names and notoriety are great, but it is the student body that helps to make your experience a memorable one.

Every day may not be perfect, nor do I expect it to be. However, every day can be a lesson that you can learn from. The best advice I could ever give prospective students looking for colleges is to go somewhere you know will feel like home and have people who feel like family. That is how I made my choice, and I have not regret it since.