Holiday Shopping On A College Budget 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at DESU chapter.

The snow is falling, commercials on tv are filled with cheer, my oh my the holidays are here! While the holidays are a time of fun, love, and laughter there is no denying that it is also a time of gift-giving. Wanting to give your favorite person the perfect gift is absolutely normal, but sometimes the prices of these gifts are not! Fear not, with great shopping comes great responsibility! As a seasoned seasonal shopper myself, I’m delighted to pass on my tips and tricks for how to shop on a holiday budget and still get friends and family awesome gifts!

To Dupe or Not to Dupe

When in doubt, dupe it! Yes I know, we all want to get our friends and family EXACTLY what they ask for but unfortunately, the mall does not accept monopoly money as actual currency. With that being said, it never hurts to buy the dupe, while it may not be your first option, we must remember it is the thought, not the price that counts! Almost every hot holiday product has a dupe out there somewhere, just make sure that the dupe checks off the following three things and you are good as gold.

Good Quality

Just because it’s a dupe doesn’t mean it has to be a dud, you still want to give your friends/family something they’ll enjoy. If it looks unappealing or lacking in quality don’t buy it, it’ll just be a waste of money. While dupes are amazing, you can’t compromise on quality, and if you are, only compromise 5%, anything more wouldn’t be worth it.

Has the same functions

If your BFF asks for AirPods, don’t buy wire headphones. Chances are they asked because they appreciate the wireless feature, in this case, look for wireless headphones within the price range you’re seeking.

Check the reviews

Checking the reviews will save you the pain and frustration of receiving a faulty product. Even if you’re in the store, look up the product and see if you can find a review from someone about the quality and functionality of the product

SALE! SALE! SALE!

Sales are going to be your best friend in these next coming weeks. Now is the time to actually read the emails, the stores have been sending deals for the past few weeks. Places like Bath and Body Works, Pink, and more have been advertising sales prior to Black Friday so now is your chance to take advantage of the deals before it is too late!

It’s The Thought That Counts

Lastly, gift them something homemade. While I know that may not be what we want to do, sometimes it may be your only option. The internet has so many homemade gift ideas that you will have a plethora of cost-efficient options to choose from. Since you are gifting something homemade make sure to add in the little details, you want them to know this came straight from the heart.

If you let it, gift-giving can be ultra-stressful, just remember that you are supposed to be enjoying the holidays too! Good luck and happy gift-giving!