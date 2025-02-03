Are Technological Devices Delaying Children’s Learning?: Examining the Impact of Screen Time on Cognitive Development 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at DESU chapter.

Kiaira Wheeler

At this time of day, kids are glued to their technology devices. Not only are kids stuck to their devices at home, but they are also doing it in school. Because kids are unable to focus in class, this has a significant effect on their ability to learn. When teachers are teaching, kids have a hard time understanding what the teachers are explaining. My question is how technology affects children’s learning, and whether it will cause them to fall behind in their academic ability.

The article “Technology and Its Impact On Our Youngest Learners” from Georgia Family Connection Partnership discusses the challenges in early childhood education settings. Overuse of screens, inappropriate technology use, and behavior that is not developmentally appropriate are some of the challenges that are described. It states “The quickly changing, evolving, and developing nature of technology can make it difficult for teachers and administrators to keep up with technology and to keep current technology in classrooms.”

This quote indicates how teachers and administrators have a hard time adapting to the new technology because children in the present are gaining adaptation and are advanced in using technology when they go to school. Things have drastically changed in the education system. Back in the mid-20th century, technology wasn’t as developed, and kids had common tools such as chalkbooks, pencils, and basic textbooks. Minicomputers and mainframes were used in some schools in the 1970s, but they were hardly ever used for instructions in the classroom.

Later in the ’80s and ‘90s, there was an increase in technology in school especially in the 90s due to having multimedia computers. Over the years technology was used although it wasn’t used as much. Teachers created a balance between letting kids get on technology and also having access to textbooks, chalkboards, and writing to enhance their learning ability. However, in today’s educational system, teachers are using electronic technology to instruct their students. While this is somewhat advantageous, it also allows children to become overly reliant on technology.

Should schools everywhere restrict students’ access to technology, or should they forbid students from bringing phones or iPads to class? The article, “Mass.Lawmakers Introduce Bills to Restrict Cell Phones Use in School” discusses how parents need to partake and understand that they have the advantage to vote and prove the bill banning cell phones. However, some parents advocate that their kids should bring their phones to school for possibly an emergency and their worry about a school shooting.

A senior instructor from Boston University Joelle Renstorm states “In fact, students openly admit their cell phones distract them and that they focus better in school without them.” A study from “The National Library of Medicine ( National Center for Biotechnology Information)” has discovered that 35.8% of students use their screen device for at least 5 hours a day and about 18.6% of students have moderate to serious symptoms of problem technology use. The percentage of females (22.4%) is higher than males (14.9%). The study continues stating “Heavy technology use was differentially associated with lower academic performance and lower levels of school connectedness in males and females.” These statistics show that as the number of children who use technology increases, the number of children who are actively learning decreases.

If the educational system does not find a way to balance or reduce the disadvantages that children have when using technology, it will not only affect their learning ability but will also cause them to fall behind in reading, writing, and problem-solving.