Why We’re Obsessed With Toxic Fictional Characters (And Not the Nice Guys)

From villains to anti-heroes, why are morally grey characters more loved than the so-called ‘good’ guys?

There’s something about toxic fictional characters that makes them impossible to ignore. We know they’re morally questionable, sometimes even outright villains, yet we root for them anyway. Think about Damon Salvatore (The Vampire Diaries), Joe Goldberg (YOU), or Kaz Brekker (Six of Crows). They’re reckless, manipulative, and often selfish and yet fans are obsessed. But why do we fall for them more than the so-called ‘nice’ guys?

1. The Allure of Complexity

One of the biggest reasons toxic characters stand out is that they’re layered. Unlike many ‘nice’ characters who can feel predictable, they have depth. They’re not just good or bad, they’re a mix of both, shaped by tragic pasts, intense motivations, and unpredictable decisions. Take Damon from The Vampire Diaries, for example. He’s reckless, selfish, and constantly sabotages himself, but he’s also fiercely loyal and willing to do anything for the people he loves. That contradiction makes him compelling. A purely ‘good’ character doesn’t always have that same depth.

2. The Thrill of the Forbidden

There’s a reason people are drawn to danger and unpredictability. Fiction thrives on drama, and toxic characters bring chaos. They break rules, push limits, and don’t follow moral guidelines, and that’s intriguing. Kaz Brekker from Six of Crows is a perfect example. He’s ruthless, manipulative, and feared by many, yet his soft spot for Inej is what makes fans adore him. That contrast, the heart hidden beneath all the sharp edges, makes him even more appealing.

Marvel Studios

3. Redemption Arcs Make Us Feel Invested

A well-written toxic character often has moments of redemption, and that’s what hooks us. We see their flaws, but we also see glimpses of something better. And that makes us root for them. Loki from the Marvel Universe is constantly betraying people, making selfish choices, and causing chaos. But then we see his pain, his struggles, and his need for acceptance. That emotional depth keeps fans attached, hoping he’ll finally change, because if he can be redeemed, maybe anyone can.

4. Toxic Characters Are More Passionate

Let’s be honest, fictional relationships thrive on intensity. Passion, jealousy, and obsession- these emotions make stories gripping. Toxic characters don’t do anything halfway. When they love, they love fiercely, even if it’s unhealthy. Joe Goldberg (YOU) is the perfect example. His love is obsessive, dangerous, and deeply problematic, yet audiences stay hooked. It’s not that people support his actions; it’s that his intensity makes him compelling to watch. A ‘nice’ guy wouldn’t make the same impact.

5. The ‘Nice’ Character Problem

The biggest issue with ‘nice’ characters? Sometimes they’re just… there. They’re good, they’re moral, but they lack the struggles that make other characters feel real. Take Matt Donovan from The Vampire Diaries. He’s a genuinely good guy, but compared to Damon or Klaus, he doesn’t leave the same impression. He doesn’t have the same intensity or the same flaws that make a character unforgettable.

What Does This Say About Us?

Does loving toxic characters mean we’d tolerate them in real life? Not necessarily. But it does show that in fiction, flaws make characters more human, more interesting, and more memorable. The real question is: If these characters existed in real life, would we still love them? Or is it just the safety of fiction that makes them so appealing?