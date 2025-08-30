Why Growing Up Feels Like a Software Update I Didn’t Approve

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Delhi North chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

You know those random software updates your phone keeps forcing on you? The ones where you blink and suddenly your apps look weird, your battery dies faster, and nothing feels the same anymore? Yeah, that’s exactly what growing up feels like. I never clicked “agree” on this update. One day, I was minding my own business, happily playing with my toys and worrying about what flavor of ice cream to choose, and the next thing I know BAM- life hit me with “New version available: Adulthood 1.0” and installed it without even asking. Growing up promised independence, freedom, and the thrill of being in charge of your own life, but the reality feels more like a software update that just keeps asking for more permissions.

Photo Courtesy of Meha Razdan

Here’s why growing up feels more like a glitchy update that I didn’t ask for but have to deal with anyway.

Remember When We Used to Cry Over Bedtime?

As a kid, my biggest struggle was getting out of bed in the morning, but the real tragedy was when my mom made me sleep early. I would cry, throw a tantrum, and complain about how unfair life was. Fast forward to now, and I want nothing more than a solid 8 hours of sleep. But instead of resting, I’m out here with my textbooks, laptop, and an unhealthy amount of caffeine, trying to finish assignments I definitely procrastinated on all week.

Growing up didn’t deliver on the promise of “more freedom.” Instead, it brought on the never-ending cycle of “I need to sleep but have no time” and “I should be working but I’m just overthinking.”

Simplicity Was Everything

As kids, we were so easy to please. A bowl of Maggi, our favorite cartoon, and we were happy. Honestly, those were the best times. Now? I can’t even decide what to eat for dinner, let alone figure out how to manage my time between college, assignments, and a social life that’s barely hanging on. Maggi was a meal, a snack, a lifestyle- now it’s my only defense against whatever questionable thing they’re serving in the PG kitchen.

And don’t even get me started on how easy it was to find joy in the small stuff. Watching an episode of Doraemon was enough to make a bad day better. Now, a whole Netflix binge can’t even help me de-stress. Back then, one little motorbike ride with my dad could fix my whole mood- now even a full-day outing feels like slapping a Band-Aid on a sinking ship.

Making Friends Was Easy

School was the place where friendships were forged with minimal effort. You didn’t need to think about it, you just “clicked.” You bonded over your favorite show, a shared love of Doraemon or Chota Bheem, or even something as trivial as a matching eraser. Life was simpler, and making friends wasn’t an existential crisis.

I used to be that outgoing kid who would talk to literally everyone in class- even the ones who didn’t want to be talked to. Fast forward to today, and I don’t even know how I managed to turn into this introverted potato. It took me until my third semester to finally get a little comfortable with the friends I made in my first semester- and honestly, even saying “I made” is a stretch. They basically just saw me sitting alone in a corner, decided to adopt me like a lost puppy, and the rest is history. Now most of my conversations sound like, “Hey, how’s the assignment going?” or “Bro, what’s the Wi-Fi password?” Peak social skills, not gonna lie.

The Glorious Decline of Social Life

As kids, every weekend was an opportunity for an adventure. We’d beg our dads to take us out, even for something as simple as a trip to the park. I remember sitting by the window, excited for the weekend because it meant new experiences. But now? I have to drag myself out of bed to go to a college event or meet a friend. I’d rather just stay in my room, wrapped up in my blanket, with my phone as my only company.

It’s funny how much you crave your own space as an adult, but back then, it was the exact opposite. I used to cry like it was the end of the world if other kids didn’t play with me- full drama, Oscar-worthy performances. Now? Now I feel genuinely at peace when I’m left alone, like, “Wow, no humans, no chaos, just vibes.” Character development or emotional damage? Who knows.

Stress Wasn’t on the Agenda

Back in the day, school stress was about the really important stuff, like whether your pencil box had the coolest stickers or if today was the magical day when the teacher would forget about our homework. My biggest worries were whether my dad would let me watch Art Attack or if he was going to hijack the TV for the news. Those were the real battles.

Now? Stress has evolved into some next-level boss fight. Exams, assignments, career plans, maybe taxes?, and the whole “You should have your life figured out by 21” nonsense have taken over like a full-blown system error. We went from worrying about getting the last piece of cake at birthday parties to stressing about securing internships before someone else does. Life back then was just about surviving math homework and remembering to get your tiffin box back home. Now it’s about questioning your existence every second: “Am I doing enough?” “Am I falling behind?” “What next?” Honestly, if 8-year-old me saw me now, she’d probably hand me a some oreos and tell me to chill.

Expectations. So Many Expectations.

As kids, the only thing people expected from us was to show up to school on time and maybe finish our homework (or not). But as we grow up, it’s like everyone around us suddenly has a checklist of things we’re supposed to accomplish. “When are you graduating?” “Do you have a job lined up?” “Are you doing anything productive this summer?” Adulting is like this constant wave of expectations that never seem to end. The carefree days of playing with toys and having no responsibilities feel so distant now. As we grow up, life adds new “features” like career goals, financial planning, and relationship advice that I definitely didn’t ask for.

We Used to Cry Over Small Things, Now We Overthink Everything

As a kid, a scraped knee was the end of the world- I’d cry like I was starring in a dramatic soap opera and demand a hug like it was a prescription for life. Five minutes later? Back to running around like nothing happened. Now? I’ll spend the entire night overthinking a conversation I had earlier, wondering if I said something wrong, or if I offended someone without even knowing. But it doesn’t stop there. I’ll spiral into thinking about my personal insecurities, my career choices, whether I’m living up to family expectations, and if my childhood dreams of becoming a professional Art Attack artist are still achievable.

Back then, a scraped knee could be fixed with a Band-Aid and a chocolate. Now? I cry internally for hours, while making sure I look calm and collected on the outside- overthinking everything from texts to my life choices, and even how I breathe around people. It’s a full-time job being this anxious.

The Struggle of Balance

We all remember the golden days of zero responsibilities- we’d hang out with friends, watch TV, and eat snacks without a care in the world. No balancing act, no stress. Life was simple. Now? Now I’m out here juggling my college life, assignments, and pretending I’ve somehow got my life together. A simple question like, “What should I do this weekend?” has somehow evolved into a full-blown existential crisis. Should I study like the responsible adult I pretend to be? Should I catch up with friends, or just be a hermit? Should I nap for six hours and pray that my problems disappear when I wake up? Spoiler alert- I always choose the nap, and the problems still exist. Adulting is a scam!

Where Did All the Time Go?

Do you ever look at your calendar and wonder when you turned into a 24/7 working machine? We used to have hours to play outside, watch TV without feeling guilty, or just lay down and daydream about becoming an astronaut. Now, I’m lucky if I get 10 minutes to just exist- and when I do, it’s usually spent staring at the wall wondering how I got here. Life feels like it’s speeding by like a Youtube video on 2x speed, and I’m just running to catch up, hoping I don’t miss the next plot twist. Remember those days when sleep was a necessity, and not a luxury? Now, I’m praying for an extra hour to just sleep and not wake up feeling like I’ve been hit by a truck. Life feels like it’s happening so fast, and I’m constantly running to catch up.

The More You “Adult,” The More You Realize You Don’t Know Anything

There’s a meme that says, “I don’t know what I’m doing, but I’m doing it anyway.” Honestly, that’s adulthood in a nutshell. I remember when being an adult sounded so exciting, like I’d finally figure everything out. But all I’ve figured out is that no one really has it all together. We’re all just pretending.

Growing up is like that software update that you keep postponing, but then one day you have no choice but to accept it. You go from being a kid, where the most stressful thing was whether your mom would buy you a toy, to now where you’re stressing about exams, your future, and if you’re eating healthy. You miss the simple things- like Maggi, cartoons, and easy friendships- because, let’s face it, adulthood isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. But maybe the trick is to remember those little joys, even as we navigate this confusing, stressful, and sometimes hilarious journey of “adulting.” After all, we’re still figuring it out, one chaotic update at a time.