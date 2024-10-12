What’s In My Bag: A Microcosm of Our Lives

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Delhi North chapter.

Why My Bag is My Trusted Companion

Every time I leave the house, I’m reminded of the unique relationship I have with my bag. It’s more than just a mere accessory; it’s a faithful companion that carries a piece of my life, showing my daily routine, my aspirations, and sometimes, my chaos. Before we dive into the essential contents, let me introduce my bag. It’s a medium-sized tote made of durable canvas, adorned with a vibrant pattern of flowers that bring a splash of colour to my day. I chose this bag not just for its aesthetic appeal but for its practicality. The sturdy straps make it easy to carry, whether I’m commuting to work or heading out for a casual day. The spacious interior can hold all my essentials and a few extras, and the small pockets help me stay organized.

Essential Items I Carry Every Day

Wallet

At the core of my bag is my wallet, a sleek leather piece that holds not just cash and cards; it contains memories. Inside, I keep photos of loved ones, my ID, and a collection of loyalty cards from my favourite stores. Each time I reach for my wallet, I’m reminded of the moments spent with friends and family, the laughs shared over coffee, and the little victories that come with a shopping spree.

Phone

Next up is my smartphone, the lifeline that keeps me connected to the world. From social media updates to important emails, my phone is a treasure trove of information and inspiration. It’s also my entertainment source—music, podcasts, and the occasional games help me unwind during breaks or commutes. However, since it’s essential to find balance, I also make a conscious effort to unplug at times, allowing myself to be present in the moment.

Notebook and Pen

A notebook and pen are non-negotiables in my bag. As a writer, I find inspiration in the most unexpected places, and having a dedicated space to jot down ideas is crucial. My notebook is filled with thoughts, sketches, and snippets of conversations that may evolve into something greater. Whether I’m at a coffee shop or waiting for an appointment, I can always grab my pen and capture fleeting ideas.

Water Bottle

Staying hydrated is important, so I always carry a reusable water bottle. Not only is it environmentally friendly, but it also serves as a reminder to take care of myself. I often find that when life gets busy, I forget to drink enough water. Having my bottle handy encourages me to take sips throughout the day, helping me stay focused and energized. Plus, it saves money on overpriced drinks while out!

The Extras That Make All the Difference

Snacks

Life gets busy, and sometimes meals slip through the cracks. That’s why I always keep a few healthy snacks in my bag. From granola bars to mixed nuts, these treats help keep my energy levels up during hectic days. I’m a firm believer in listening to my body, and having snacks on hand prevents me from reaching for less healthy options when hunger strikes unexpectedly. Plus, sharing snacks with friends can turn a mundane moment into a delightful break.

Book

As an avid reader, I often carry a book with me, ready to escape into a different world during my downtime. Whether it’s a novel, a collection of essays, or poetry, reading is a cherished hobby that nourishes my soul. Books have the power to transport us, to inspire us, and to evoke emotions we may not have otherwise felt. Carrying a book means I’m always prepared to indulge in a bit of literary magic, whether I’m waiting in line or enjoying a moment of solitude.

Earbuds

Music and podcasts are essential to my daily routine, and having my earbuds handy allows me to enjoy them anytime. Whether I’m listening to calming music during a busy day or diving into an engaging podcast, these little devices provide a soundtrack to my life. They help me find focus when I need to concentrate and offer a comforting escape when the world feels overwhelming.

Sentimental Touches in My Bag

Lastly, I like to keep a small trinket in my bag—a token that holds sentimental value. It could be a charm from a close friend, a small photo, or even a handwritten note that reminds me of a special moment. This little piece serves as a source of comfort and motivation, a reminder that I am loved and supported in my journey. It adds a personal touch to my bag, making it feel more like a companion.

As I sift through the items in my bag, it becomes clear that each one holds significance beyond its practical purpose. They reflect who I am, my values, and the journey I am on. It is not just a collection of items but a curated collection of my life—my memories, aspirations, and everyday comforts. It serves as a reminder that the little things we carry with us can provide solace, inspiration, and connection in our busy lives.

So, next time you take a moment to look inside your bag, consider what it reveals about you. What stories do your items hold? How do they shape your daily experiences? In the end, our bags are a microcosm of our lives—filled with the things we deem important, cherished, and essential. And as we carry them, we also carry a piece of ourselves into the world.