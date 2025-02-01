The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A world without the internet—terrifying or refreshing? Here’s what might happen if we unplug for a day, from family bonding to unexpected vacations.

Imagine Being in a world without the internet ….. Did I scare you? Well, it can happen no one has ever imagined being in lockdown but it did happen in 2020-21 so as it is said nothing is impossible if we can go to Mars, or the moon or build rockets then there may be a possibility that there can be no internet for a day or so. This article tells about the possibility that can happen when there is no internet so I know that there may be various negative things that will happen. Still, I have mentioned some of the positive things in a fun way to make it engaging.

So, Here are some points that I think will happen when we say goodbye to the internet for a day

A day to celebrate for IT sector employees: Working from home or on a laptop has become a trend nowadays. The long shift hours often scare people, so I think when the internet is on vacation, it will create a vacation for many employees, and they can just chill for a day. Everyone needs an unexpected holiday from their work.

A great day for Mothers: A day when our mothers don’t have to shout to keep our phones aside because we always delay our work due to this phone. You can easily relate to these things such as turning on the geyser but not taking a bath instead of just scrolling reels or scrolling our phone while eating and these are the habits that our mothers dislike the most. I can’t help but think how happy my mom would be that day.

Welcome TV: If I am not wrong, before 2014 all the kids’ morning routine would be to wake up at 5 am to just watch our favourite cartoons like Thomas and its Friends or Shaun the Sheep or Sofia: the First. Back in the day TV was the only mode of entertainment for kids like watching movies, cartoons, and serials with our mothers, but nowadays it is like a decorative piece on the wall just hanging like a painting where are the days when we used to fight with our siblings just to watch the TV nowadays even if the TV is on we are only scrolling our phone and even today’s kids don’t want to get out of their phone. So I think if the internet is out for a day, the TV will take in and like before the whole family will sit together to watch old Bollywood movies, serials and cartoons. sounds interesting right? Because these are the parts of peaceful life which we are missing nowadays

Chit chats or Family Gossip: The most favourite part of everyone’s life none other than gossip Example: The gossip session over chai was one of the best parts of the day when everyone would gather and talk about their day this not only enhance the communication but also help us make a great bond with our family which probably today’s generation is missing.

Games: Mobile games have replaced traditional games like chess, Ludo, badminton, etc. Nowadays, kids only prefer games like Pubg, COC, Minecraft, etc. But where are those traditional games that we used to play when we were kids? So, I think when the internet is down for a day, we will gather with our friends, cousins, siblings, and family members to play these kinds of games and believe me, this will be so much fun.

Family Gathering: Nowadays family gatherings have become an imagination instead of living in the same house there is always miscommunication people don’t talk with their loved ones just because they can talk to some other person miles away this has reduced the distance but also has increased the distance from our own people who are present with us all the time so one day must be given to them so that they can talk to us and who knows they will understand us. Nowadays, even if four people are sitting in a room there will be four different worlds in the form of their devices So if the internet is on vacation it will increase family gatherings

I have only mentioned the positive things that will happen, but numerous negatives will also happen. Technology is man’s greatest invention, and I completely agree that it has made our lives very easy. Innovation is never going to stop, but sometimes, these fast changes completely change our lives, and we are unable to remember the times when our lives were pretty simple and easy. While technological advancement improves our lives, it’s refreshing to pause and appreciate the simplicity of the past occasionally.