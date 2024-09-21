Vanishing Voices: The Endangered Languages of India

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Languages are more than just tools for communication. They are melodies that roll off the tongue, resonating with our shared history and culture. In India, where linguistic diversity blooms with the vibrancy of a thousand colours, each language carries its unique cadence, its own rhythm of joy and sorrow. To speak a language is to capture moments of happiness and pride, like when a child first utters a new word and their parents’ faces light up with joy. It’s not just about words; it’s about the shared emotions and experiences that those words represent.

India, renowned for its linguistic diversity, is home to over 1,600 languages, making it one of the most multilingual countries in the world. Historically, India’s linguistic landscape has been shaped by its complex sociopolitical and cultural dynamics. Languages in India belong to several major families: Indo-European, Dravidian, Austroasiatic, Tibeto-Burman, and Andamanese.

The ENdangered languages of India

The Great Andamanese Language: Once spoken by around 50 tribes on the Andaman Islands, the Great Andamanese language now has only a handful of speakers. According to the 2011 Census of India, there are fewer than 10 fluent speakers left (Bhatia, T. K., and R. K. J. Koul, The Great Andamanese: Language and Culture, 2018). Factors contributing to its decline include displacement due to colonization and modern development, which disrupted traditional lifestyles. The Toda Language: Spoken by the Toda people in the Nilgiri Hills of Tamil Nadu, the Toda language is critically endangered, with only about 1,000 speakers remaining (Mohan, R. S., The Toda Language and Culture, 2017). The decline is attributed to socio-economic pressures and cultural assimilation as younger generations increasingly adopt Tamil and English. The Bodo Language: A Tibeto-Burman language spoken in Assam, Bodo has faced severe endangerment due to political and ethnic conflicts (Gogoi, M., Bodo Language and Literature, 2015). The Bodo Accord of 2020 aimed to address some of these issues by granting greater autonomy to the Bodo Territorial Region, but the impact on language preservation remains uncertain. The Mishing Language: Also from Assam, the Mishing language is spoken by the Mishing community. The language faces endangerment due to the influence of Assamese and the migration of younger generations to urban areas (Baruah, S., Language and Identity: The Mishing Case, 2019). The Korku Language: Spoken in parts of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, Korku is another endangered language with only a few thousand speakers left (Kumar, S., Korku: An Endangered Language, 2021). Urban migration and integration into mainstream Indian society have led to a decline in its use.

Factors Contributing to language endangerment

Socio-Economic Changes: Modernization and urbanization have led to the migration of younger generations to cities, where dominant languages like Hindi, English, and regional languages become more prevalent. This shift often results in the loss of traditional languages as younger people adopt more widely spoken languages for better socio-economic opportunities. Cultural Assimilation: Integration into mainstream culture often results in the gradual erosion of unique linguistic identities. As smaller communities assimilate into larger cultural groups, their native languages diminish in everyday use and cultural significance. Government Policies and Education: The focus of government policies and educational systems on major languages often sidelines regional and minority languages. The lack of formal education and resources in these languages exacerbates their decline (Bhatia, T. K., and R. K. J. Koul, Language Policy in India, 2016). Globalization: The pressures of globalization promote dominant languages for trade, communication, and media, marginalizing smaller languages. This global dominance of a few major languages contributes to the marginalization of regional and indigenous languages.

As we move forward into a rapidly globalizing world, many of these languages are fading away, like footprints washed out by the tide. Languages that once thrived in the heart of villages and in the warmth of family conversations are now on the brink of extinction. The ancient dialects of the Bodo tribes, the lyrical notes of the Toda language, and the rich heritage of the Naga tongues are becoming increasingly rare. As these languages dwindle, so do the stories, songs, and traditions they carry.