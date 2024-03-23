What Is Love?: A Journey Through Its Depths

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Delhi North chapter.

Love is like a precious stone embedded in the matrix of uncertain and contradictory feelings, hidden from others as to ourselves Lubomir Lamy

Feelings and emotions are the most beautiful instincts of humans. Humans experience a plethora of emotions, some being difficult to express. One such feeling is love. I believe love is an extremely complex yet immersive form of tenderness. The love we feel for a family member, friend, or romantic partner varies. This is what makes love what it is. Though different, these feelings are anchored in a shared sense by human emotions.

Love encompasses attachment, deep affection, and a blend of emotions. Not to forget that love is a subjective feeling and has distinctive definitions to it. The realm of love can be as deep as a sea and as vast as space. It is borderless and knows no bounds. That’s the beauty of love, its intricate yet subtle nature which keeps a human entangled within itself. Have you ever tried pondering about this?

“What is love?”, I asked myself.

“Is it your strength?”, I answered “Yes.”

“Is it your weakness?” Again, I answered, “Yes.”

“Is it pain?” I whispered, “Yes.”

“Is it relief?” To this, my answer wasn’t different either;

Strange, right? One word, many meanings, infinite feelings. This makes one think – what is love? Over the years, I’ve come to realize that ubiquitously, love is mostly attributed to romantic partners, but I strongly feel that this sentiment shouldn’t be limited in scope. Love can be attributed to pets or even material things. It entails feelings of attachment and attraction, bringing with it a sense of comfort and affinity that is fulfilling and provides a potential reason to continue loving. However, on further reflection, I feel that love is never-ending. Once you start loving, there’s no going back. It may turn into negative feelings such as hate, but even this would be backed by some form of love. People come and go, but they leave behind memories and a whole bucket of emotions. Love, being a holistic feeling, doesn’t only hold feelings of intimacy but is also an amalgamation of care, admiration and respect, mutual trust, and desire. Love is holding on to memories, finding joy in little things, being happy in the happiness of others, or even compromising for them.

Platonic relationships, which can be defined as relationships without sexual or romantic features, usually entail extremely close people yet romantically poles apart. Though it’s more than a ‘normal’ friendship, it’s viewed as a deeper connection, contributing to the complexity of the feeling of love. Apart from platonic and romantic relationships, I view self-love as a requisite form of love. It gives us a sense of confidence and increases self-efficacy.

Love for me is a feeling that is not just limited to a romantic partner but inclusive of moments that I spend with my mother, helping her in the kitchen. It is teaching my younger brother for his finals or sharing my college experiences with him. My love is playing with my dog or taking him for a walk. From preparing a birthday gift for my friend to helping a child cross the road, love is an honest and eternal sentiment.

Ancient Greeks studied eight forms of love that are embedded in human psychology. These include ‘Philia’ (brotherly love), ‘Pragma’ (enduring love), Storge (the familiar form of love), ‘Eros’ (the most commonly understood form of love – romantic love), ‘Ludus’ (the child-like or flirtatious form of love), ‘Mania’ (the obsessive love), ‘Philautia’ (self-love), and ‘Agape’, the highest form of love that reflects empathy. It’s ironic how ‘Agape’ is rare these days. Which form of love have you experienced the most?

Love has always been a debatable topic for philosophers, psychologists, poets, and writers. There cannot be one particular meaning to it. The feeling of love is constantly evolving, ranging from love for humans, pets, things, God, and all other entities. Central to love are affection and attraction. Love may feel complicated and messy, but believe me, it is one of the most secure and beautiful emotions. Despite being exploited by some, love has resilience and goodness, which defines its essence.