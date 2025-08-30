“Ugh, As If!”: Rethinking the Popular Girl Trope Through Clueless

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Delhi North chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We grew up thinking popular girls were monsters in heels, sharp-tongued, backstabbing, and allergic to sincerity. Hollywood fed us that stereotype like a diet soda: bubbly, addictive, but completely artificial. And then came Clueless. Cher Horowitz walks in, flipping her hair and our expectations. Blonde, rich, designer-clad, and…kind? Wait, what?

Cher is THE popular girl. She rules the hallways of Bronson Alcott High with her charm and wardrobe that practically needs a passport. But here’s the twist: she’s not Regina George. She’s not out to destroy lives one rumor at a time. She genuinely thinks she’s helping people, teachers, friends, the new girl Tai. And while her help is wrapped in cluelessness (pun intended), it still begs the question, can popular girls be kind?

The answer’s messy. Just like Cher. Sure, she takes Tai under her wing, gives her a makeover, and plays fairy godmother. It’s sweet. But then…she kind of hijacks Tai’s identity. There’s a weird power dynamic there. Cher decides what’s “cool,” and Tai follows, until Tai tries to step out of line, and suddenly, it’s not cute anymore. Cher’s kindness comes with invisible strings. It’s not malicious, but it’s not totally selfless either. It’s rooted in control, maybe even loneliness. It’s flawed. It’s…real.

Compare that with Mean Girls. Regina George is queen bee with claws. But Cady Heron? She starts sweet and morphs into Regina 2.0 before waking up and choosing growth. Mean Girls is a cautionary tale.

Clueless is more like a diary entry, confused, growing, still trying to do good without always knowing how. Even Legally Blonde’s Elle Woods gets boxed in as the ditzy blonde but ends up challenging everyone’s assumptions. She walks into Harvard in pink, gets laughed at, but never becomes bitter. She’s kind because she knows what it’s like to be underestimated. Her kindness isn’t performative; it’s rooted in empathy. She doesn’t need to tear anyone down to build herself up.

Or take 10 Things I Hate About You. Bianca Stratford starts off shallow and popularity-obsessed, but as the film unfolds, we see she’s just mimicking what she thinks is expected. Her real growth comes when she punches Joey Donner and finally sees beyond the surface. Growth, again. Complexity.

So maybe that’s the takeaway. The popular girl doesn’t need to be either angelic or evil. Cher was kind in her own way, sometimes it was messy, sometimes controlling, but often well-intentioned. And isn’t that kind of the point? That girls, especially popular ones, can be complicated and still be good? Cher’s kindness doesn’t come from perfection. It comes from being vulnerable, from the desire to connect, and the courage to admit when she’s been wrong. That’s not clueless. That’s human.