Top 5 Must-Attend Events in Delhi This Season

Comedy, Art, Music, and More

Delhi, India’s vibrant capital, is always buzzing with events, from live performances and stand-up comedies to cutting-edge exhibitions and concerts. The city’s modern, cultural, and historical richness keeps both locals and visitors captivated. For most Delhiites, the beauty of this metropolis never ceases to amaze, blending modern, cultural, and historical influences. Here is a listicle of forthcoming events in the capital that will leave you spellbound and keep you coming back for more.

This extremely cutesy session will take place on the 2nd of October at Civil Lines Social. “Paint with Puppies” by Barket is a wonderful event where creativity blends seamlessly with the cheerful company of puppies, offering an experience that’s both fun and soothing. Participants are encouraged to explore their artistic side while enjoying playful puppies’ energetic and adorable presence. It’s an event designed for anyone who loves art or just loves being around furry friends—whether you’re an experienced painter or just beginning, the pups’ lively energy will keep you inspired. The event, filled with ‘Awwws’ is more than just painting, it’s about making cheerful memories, laughter, and bonding with these cute companions.

2. Zakir Khan Live

The stand-up show will be held in NCUI Auditorium on the 2nd of October. Zakir Khan is a celebrated Indian stand-up comedian, writer, and storyteller who has taken the Indian comedy scene by storm with his relatable humour and sarcastic jokes. Known for his signature style of combining observational comedy with poignant storytelling, Zakir’s live shows are a rollercoaster of laughter and emotion. Zakir’s live performances are not just comedy shows—they are experiences filled with laughter, nostalgia, and a sense of belonging, making each show a memorable journey.

3. India Art Festival

The India Art Festival will be open for visitors from the 14th of November to the 17th of November at the Constitution Club of India. The India Art Festival is an annual celebration of creativity, bringing together artists, art galleries, collectors and much more from across the country. It serves as a dynamic platform showcasing a diverse range of artwork, from contemporary paintings to sculptures and mixed media by both established and young artists. The festival offers a unique opportunity for visitors to explore the myriad of Indian art, highlighting regional styles, modern trends, and experimental pieces that push the boundaries of traditional techniques. Whether you’re an art connoisseur or a curious visitor, the festival offers an inspiring journey through the vibrant world of Indian art, honouring both tradition and modernity.

4. Prateek Kuhad Silhouettes Tour – Gurgaon

The concert is set to be held on the 23rd of November, at the Aria Mall, Gurgaon.

Akin to painting on a blank canvas, singer, songwriter, and producer Prateek Kuhad brings his music to life in both broad and delicate strokes. Utilizing an entire spectrum of colour and texture, his palette spans pop hooks, indie experimentation, and eloquent folk storytelling delivered in both English and Hindi, manifesting vibrancy through versatility. Kuhad’s live performances are filled with emotion, storytelling, and a deep connection to his listeners. Fans gather to experience his signature blend of indie-folk melodies, beautifully arranged acoustics, and a touch of nostalgia that makes each concert truly unforgettable.

5. Karan Aujla – It Was All A Dream

Aujla’s concert is all set to be held in Delhi NCR on the 19th of December. Karan Aujla is one of the most prominent voices in the Punjabi music industry, known for his powerful lyrics, catchy beats, and captivating storytelling. As a singer, songwriter, and rapper, Karan has carved out a unique niche for himself, blending traditional Punjabi sounds with contemporary hip-hop and urban influences. His enthusiastic stage presence and versatile musical style make his live performances a must-watch, as he never fails to bring a unique and electrifying experience to his audience. He is perhaps one of the greatest discoveries of Indian music.