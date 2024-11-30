The Waiting Place: How to Stop Delaying Life and Start Living Fully Today

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Why We Put Off Living Until Tomorrow You can get so confused that you’ll start in to race down long wiggled roads at a break-necking pace and grind on for miles across weirdish wild space, headed, I fear, toward a most useless place. The Waiting Place… – Dr. Seuss

Have you ever found yourself waiting for something to happen, convinced that it’s just around the corner, but not doing anything to make it come to fruition? Like when you’re waiting for a new opportunity to fall into your lap, but instead of taking steps toward it, you simply sit back and wait. Maybe you’re waiting for a perfect moment to start a project, believing it will magically appear without you having to initiate anything. You check your phone obsessively, hoping for an email or a call, but never actually pick up the phone to reach out to yourself.

The days pass by, each one blending into the next, and you stay in the same spot, waiting for the universe to move on your behalf. And yet, in all that waiting, nothing changes. No progress is made. You’re not actively working towards the goal, but rather hoping that it will somehow just appear, as if by chance.

That concept is the ‘The Waiting Place’ it is a state of inaction, where people wait for the “right time” to live fully, often putting off meaningful pursuits or changes. But what happens when we spend too much time waiting? At what cost do we delay the actions that could lead to personal fulfilment and growth?

Firstly, we have to see why we find ourselves stuck in this state of waiting, several factors contribute to why we find ourselves in the waiting place, such as

• Fear of failure- Fear of failure is a common and powerful emotion that can stop us in our tracks. It manifests as anxiety, self-doubt, and hesitation, often preventing us from taking action or pursuing goals. Whether it’s starting a new project, speaking up in a meeting, or making a life-changing decision, the fear of failure can be paralysing.

It can prevent us from utilising our full potential and often lead to missed opportunities that could have been life-changing if only action was taken.

• Lack of clarity- Lack of clarity is a significant barrier to progress, leaving individuals feeling stuck, overwhelmed, and uncertain. Whether it’s caused by fear, overwhelming external pressures, or insufficient information, the absence of clarity can prevent meaningful action and lead to missed opportunities.

• Comfort in routine- Humans are creatures of habit, and routines provide a sense of stability and predictability. It feels comfortable to stay in our little routine where we know what will happen every day, it creates a sense of security and control.

• Procrastination- often, procrastination is not just about laziness but about underlying psychological factors such as anxiety a lack of clarity or other personal issues. People may put off important actions because they don’t know what they truly want, or they fear making the wrong choice.

Now that we understand why we do that, let us dive into how it affects us- what exactly are the Impacts of delaying things?

Living in a perpetual state of waiting and wanting can leave the person feeling tired, dissatisfied and regretful. Continuously putting off tasks affects our mental health more than we might think, be it self-care, hobbies or anything else.

Ironically, waiting for the ‘right time’ usually creates more stress than simply taking action would. The pressure of anticipating a future that may never come can lead to a constant state of anxiety, leaving individuals mentally and emotionally drained.

It can also lead us to miss out on important moments such as personal growth, new opportunities, and meaningful relationships.

All this can make individuals feel as if they are good for nothing and just wasting away their life, this can lead to significant damage to their mental health and self-worth.

So how do we leave the waiting place? Somehow you’ll escape all that waiting and staying. You’ll find the bright places where Boom Bands are playing. – Dr. Seuss

Although it may feel as if you’re stuck forever, and it may feel difficult to start again. Small steps can create a ripple effect in overcoming this inertia and it’s wholly possible to break free from patterns of inaction and step into a life of purpose, growth, and fulfilment that you enjoy.

• Create small, realistic goals- sometimes just forcing ourselves to start something can snowball into greater momentum and progress. By breaking tasks into manageable steps, we overcome the initial resistance, and each small achievement builds confidence, making it easier to keep going. So, send that email, sign up for that class, start writing the first page of your book, go to that place you’ve been wanting to visit or anything you’ve been putting off for later.

Personally, I’ve been wanting to learn a song on my piano for almost 2 years now but somehow it kept getting put off until later, even tho I had all the resources to practise. That changed when I started setting aside about 15 minutes per day to practise, instead of waiting for a long stretch of time. I had been waiting for the ideal conditions for so long thinking I needed a perfect block of uninterrupted time or the right mood to begin. But once broken down into smaller, manageable sessions, I realized that progress doesn’t require perfect conditions, just consistent effort.

• Recognise that you’re stuck- most people don’t even realise that they are stuck and can feel confused about their inability to do things they want, they keep putting off everything often blaming external circumstances or waiting for the ‘right time.’

Take a moment and just think about what you are doing right now and whether the action you are doing right now will take you where you want to be.

• Think about the future- where do you want to be when you grow up? What would be your ideal routine? and such. These questions help us get a clear picture of where we want to be.

• Shift from passive to active- related to the point above, we need to switch from passive to active thinking life. What does it mean to truly live, rather than simply exist? If I only had today, how would I spend it? Such questions help us think about what is truly important to us and focus on that

• Focus on the Present- This may sound contradictory but, the waiting place often keeps people focused on the future—waiting for a day when things will magically improve. Instead, shift your focus to the present moment. Ask yourself, What can I do right now to move closer to my goals? By taking action in the present, you reclaim your agency and start building the future you thought about.

People often wait for the perfect moment to start pursuing their dreams, thinking things will magically improve in the future. For instance, someone might keep saying, “I’ll start writing my book when I have more free time,” or “I’ll travel once I’m more financially stable.” However, by shifting focus to the present, progress can be made right now. Instead of waiting for the perfect conditions, they could begin by writing a paragraph a day or researching affordable travel options for short trips. Small actions today can create momentum and gradually lead to the future they’ve been waiting for.

• Break routine- Breaking routine, even in small ways, can inject a sense of novelty and urgency into your life. Whether it’s trying a new activity, changing your work environment, or going home on a different road than usual, disrupting your usual routine helps break the monotony and creates opportunities for growth, creativity, and fresh perspectives.

In a world that constantly emphasises productivity and success, we often find ourselves stuck in the “waiting place,” putting off meaningful activities in favour of obligations and societal expectations. However, the key to breaking free lies in recognising when we are stuck, creating small, realistic goals, and prioritising what truly matters—spending time with loved ones, engaging in hobbies, and simply enjoying life.

In the end, the waiting place is not a space we are destined to remain in forever. It’s a choice—one that can be broken with even the smallest of steps. The future will always be uncertain, and ideal conditions may never fully materialize. However, the present is where true progress happens. By shifting focus from waiting to doing—whether it’s setting small goals, embracing imperfection, or taking action today—we regain control over our lives. It’s in the choices we make right now that we shape our futures. The only thing standing between today and ‘one day’ is the decision to stop waiting and take action.