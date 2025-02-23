Night Owl Struggles: The Challenges of Staying Up Late

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Delhi North chapter.

Have you ever found yourself wide awake at 3 a.m., wondering why the world feels so different at night? When the whole world sleeps, you are awake, embracing the stillness that others miss out on. Certainly, the silence is magical, but it comes with its own unique set of challenges. Life as a night owl is not for the faint-hearted. It’s filled with moments of unpredictability, where the rules of the day don’t seem to apply.

Here are a few struggles that every night owl like me experiences:

Midnight cravings

I don’t know why, but every night my stomach seems to decide it’s the perfect time to start growling. While the rest of the house is sound asleep, I find myself sneaking into the kitchen, on a mission to find something to eat. Have you ever noticed how food wrappers seem ten times louder at night? Making a simple bowl of noodles feels like a heavy task, especially when your parents are asleep in the next room and you can’t go five seconds without dropping something!

(Why do we get midnight cravings? Here’s an interesting read on it)

3 a.m. overthinking

Silent nights are far from peaceful for overthinkers like me. They seem to be the perfect time for my mind to spiral into questions like who decides the names of flowers or what color we actually see when we close our eyes. Sometimes, it drags me back to replay every awkward moment from my past, while other times, I’m hit with a wave of regret over life’s decisions. It’s like my thoughts refuse to switch off, leaving me with a headache from overthinking. My mind is a never-ending rollercoaster of ideas and worries.

Night-time introspection is a paradox- it fuels my most creative ideas while also pulling me into deep existential dilemmas. One moment, I’m brainstorming a revolutionary invention, and the next, I’m lost in thoughts about the meaning of life.

(Why do we overthink at night? Here’s something that might explain it)

Endless social media scrolls or movie marathon

To escape my own thoughts, I often turn to distractions like social media. Endless social media scrolling and movie marathons are truly the signature hobbies of a night owl. One moment, I’m just checking my phone for a quick update, and the next thing I know, it’s 3 a.m. I’ve watched 20 reels, stalked a random account, and somehow ended up reading about terrifying incidents from a decade ago. When I’m bored, I switch to Youtube for some stand-up comedy. And then there are the movie marathons, where “just one more episode” quickly becomes an entire season. By sunrise, I’m regretting my life choices. But, at least I manage to break free from the cycle of overthinking.

Midnight productivity peaks

Sometimes, I get hit with a sudden burst of genius. At that moment, I feel like I could write a new scientific theory, crack a complicated math problem, or even launch a successful business- all at once! Too bad the rest of the world is fast asleep, missing out on my midnight brilliance. By morning, I’m so drained that I can barely recall the business idea, let alone take action on it. At least I can take comfort in the fact that I finally finished those assignments I’ve been putting off for the past week!

(Pro tip: Keep a notebook handy for those midnight strokes of genius because you probably won’t remember them in the morning!)

Morning alarm battle

By the time I finally manage to doze off at 4 a.m., my 7 a.m. alarm is already plotting its revenge. Hitting the snooze button becomes a competitive sport, and after several failed attempts to beat it, I eventually drag myself out of bed for college. With dark circles that could match a panda’s, I somehow fuel myself on coffee. Honestly, at this rate, caffeine is practically running through my veins.

Running on minimal sleep doesn’t just leave me drained, it takes a toll on my focus and mood throughout the day. Some days, I feel like a sleep-deprived zombie, where even the simplest tasks seem like a challenge.

The struggle to stay awake during the day

Staying awake during the day is a real struggle for a night owl. Being active all night and handling daytime responsibilities just don’t go together. I get through the day by running on coffee and sneaking in short naps between college classes. By afternoon, I am competing with my low-battery phone, and honestly, I think I deserve an award just for not falling asleep in lectures!

(If you’re struggling to stay awake, here are some energy-boosting hacks)

Explaining yourself to early risers

Explaining yourself to morning people is a whole different struggle. They just don’t get it. “Why don’t you just go to bed earlier?” they ask, as if it’s that simple. How do I tell them, maybe because my brain decides to start functioning after midnight? When I tell my friends I can’t shut off my mind, they always hit me with “Just stop thinking.” Oh sure, let me just flip a switch and turn off my brain like it’s a lightbulb. It’s like telling a blender to stop blending because you don’t feel like having a smoothie!

Surviving the Late Hours Like a Pro!

Being a night owl comes with its struggles, but a few small adjustments can make it a little easier to handle:

Power Naps Are Your Best Friend – A short 20-minute nap can do wonders to recharge your energy without leaving you feeling groggy.

– A short 20-minute nap can do wonders to recharge your energy without leaving you feeling groggy. Stay Hydrated and Fuel Up Right – While caffeine seems tempting, drinking enough water and eating nutritious meals will help keep your energy steady.

– While caffeine seems tempting, drinking enough water and eating nutritious meals will help keep your energy steady. Establish a Nighttime Routine – If adjusting your sleep schedule isn’t possible, try to wind down at the same time each night for better sleep quality.

– If adjusting your sleep schedule isn’t possible, try to wind down at the same time each night for better sleep quality. Use Blue Light Filters – If you must be on screens late, blue light filters can help reduce eye strain and avoid disrupting your sleep.

– If you must be on screens late, blue light filters can help reduce eye strain and avoid disrupting your sleep. Leverage Your Nighttime Productivity – If you are most focused at night, use that time to tackle tasks that require deep concentration.

Being a night owl is a mix of productivity, random bursts of creativity, and the inevitable struggle with the morning after. While the world sleeps, we thrive in the quiet chaos of our thoughts, accomplishing things that seem impossible- until the sun rises. Sure, we may walk around with dark circles and questionable sleep schedules, but hey, nocturnal brilliance comes at a price. At least we can say we gave it our best shot, whether it was finishing assignments, creating ideas that never saw the light of day, or simply surviving another sleepless night. After all, the night might be long, but it’s also full of possibilities.