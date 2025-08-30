The Strange Joy of a Cancelled Plan 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Delhi North chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Have you ever made exciting plans in your extroverted mood, only to regret them on the day because your introverted side took over—leaving you secretly wishing the plan gets cancelled?

It happens to me quite often—whenever I’m in a full-on social mood, suddenly my other side takes over, and it becomes really difficult to follow through with the plan. But I can’t even text in the group to cancel because I already have a reputation for backing out too often. Then, out of nowhere, someone else drops a message cancelling the plan, and honestly, that moment feels like pure joy for me.

So, here I am with some of the reasons why I love cancelled plans:

Reclaimed Time: All of sudden your time is again yours, no need of being social, just chill and rest in your house, no need of rushing, and this is just like a bonus packet of calmness. No Guilt and all gain: See every time you cancel a plan there is always a feeling of guilt in your heart that you have cancelled the plan but this time you are guilt-free because the cancellation is from someone else. Permission to rest: Cancelled plans give you social permission to stay home, wear pajamas, and do nothing — without explanation. Comfort Zone: Sometimes all we need is comfort but due to the pressure of the society or because of the fear of missing out we people overlook our comfort zone that is not appropriate, cancelled plans remind us how nice it is to slow down and stay close to home. Indulge wherever you want: Sometimes when our calendar is free, we can do whatever we want whether we take a nap or to read a book or something we absolutely love instead of going somewhere.

In the end, the joy of cancelled plans isn’t about avoiding people or shirking responsibility — it’s about reclaiming space in a world that rarely grants us any. It’s a quiet reminder that rest is valuable, solitude is restorative, and we don’t always need to be on to be doing okay. Sometimes, when the noise of life takes a pause, we remember how good it feels just to be — no agenda, no pressure, no need to explain. And in that unexpected stillness, we often find exactly what we didn’t know we needed.