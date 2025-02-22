The Comfort of Repetition: Why We Rewatch Shows and Replay Songs for Emotional Stability?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There’s a strange kind of solace in repetition. The way certain shows pull us back, the way a single song refuses to leave our playlist, playing over and over until it becomes less of a melody and more of a feeling, something stitched into the fabric of who we are.

For me, it’s The Big Bang Theory, Modern Family, The Vampire Diaries, and a dozen other stories I know inside out. And then there’s Coldplay’s Fix You. That song has played through every moment when life felt too heavy, too uncertain. It’s been there like an old friend, not fixing anything but making the weight easier to carry.

The Science Behind Repetition: Familiarity as Comfort

Psychological research suggests that we return to familiar media because of the Mere Exposure Effect, a phenomenon first identified by social psychologist Robert Zajonc. It explains that the more we encounter something, the more connected we feel to it. It’s why rewatching a show feels like stepping into a world where nothing unpredictable happens, where we know exactly when the plot will twist and when it will resolve. It’s control in a world that refuses to be controlled. characters say the same lines, where we know.

One moment, everything feels steady, and the next, the ground shifts beneath our feet. Plans unravel, people leave, and the future remains an uncertain blur. But amidst all this chaos, there are things we can hold onto, things that stay the same no matter how much the world changes. Rewatching a show or looping a song isn’t just about nostalgia; it’s about reclaiming control in a world that constantly reminds us how little of it we actually have. When I press play on The Big Bang Theory or let Fix You start again, I know exactly what’s coming. I know every joke, every scene, every lyric. There are no surprises, no unexpected twists, just the familiar rhythm of something I can predict, something I can rely on.In a way, it’s a form of grounding. When everything else feels uncertain, these repetitive comforts become an anchor. They remind us that some things don’t change, that in this one small corner of our lives, we get to decide what happens next. And sometimes, that’s enough to make the rest of the world feel a little less overwhelming.

When we’re overwhelmed, our brain seeks patterns, things that don’t demand effort. A new show requires investment: understanding characters, following story arcs. But an old one? It’s already a part of us. The same goes for songs. Fix You plays, and I don’t need to decode its lyrics. The pain in Chris Martin’s voice is already familiar, already understood. Research in Psychological Science (2022) suggests that during times of uncertainty, people gravitate toward predictable media because it creates a sense of emotional stability.

Coping or Comfort? The Thin Line Between the Two

Is this habit a way to soothe ourselves, or a way to avoid something? Maybe both. Sometimes, I rewatch Alice in Borderland not just because I love it, but because it keeps my mind from spiraling elsewhere. The show’s fast-paced, high-stakes nature forces me to stay mentally engaged. Unlike slow, emotional dramas that might mirror real-life struggles, Alice in Borderland throws its characters into extreme survival situations. The unpredictability of the plot, the adrenaline-fueled tension, and the constant fight for survival demand full cognitive attention, leaving little room for intrusive thoughts. Sometimes, Fix You isn’t just a song, it’s a lullaby for wounds I haven’t fully acknowledged.

Repetition can be healing, but it can also be a hiding place. We sink into the comfort of the known to avoid the discomfort of the unknown. But maybe that’s okay. Maybe, in a world that keeps moving too fast, finding solace in something predictable is one of the few things that still makes sense.

So, whether it’s The Vampire Diaries playing in the background for the hundredth time or Fix You looping as I stare at the ceiling, I won’t question it too much. Some things aren’t meant to be analyzed, they’re just meant to be felt.