The GenZ habits: From bookshelves to screens

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Delhi North chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It usually starts in a very normal way. You sit down with the intention of doing something “productive.” Maybe you even pick up a book, read a few pages, and then, without thinking too much about it, you reach for your phone. Just for a minute. Just to check something. And suddenly, it’s been forty minutes.

You’ve watched cooking videos, random interviews, aesthetic travel clips, a dog doing something mildly impressive, and at least three videos that you didn’t even fully understand but watched anyway. Somewhere in between, the book quietly closed itself.

This isn’t a rare experience anymore. It’s almost routine.

And it’s exactly why so many conversations today revolve around the same concern: people don’t read like they used to.

But maybe that’s not the most interesting part of the story. This piece explores the question, “Have we changed, or have the times?”

Habits don’t disappear; they shift

It’s easy to frame this as a loss. Reading books is often seen as something “better”, more meaningful, more intellectual, more worthy of time. Scrolling, on the other hand, is usually described as mindless or wasteful.

But if you look a little closer, what’s happening isn’t that habits are disappearing. They’re shifting.

There was a time when reading wasn’t just a hobby but one of the main ways people entertained themselves. Books, newspapers, magazines, they filled time in a way that feels almost unfamiliar now.

Now, that free time you have is taken over by short-form content. Instagram is the new default. Not because people suddenly stopped valuing stories or ideas, but because the format changed.

Instead of sitting with one long narrative, we now consume dozens of smaller ones throughout the day. A story is no longer something you commit hours to. It’s something you experience in fragments.

Why scrolling fits so easily into our lives

Part of the reason scrolling has become so dominant is simply that it fits into the way our days are structured now.

Reading a book asks for time and attention. You have to sit with it, follow the narrative, and stay present. It’s not something you casually dip in and out of every few seconds.

Scrolling, on the other hand, asks for almost nothing.

You can do it while waiting for a cab, standing in line, lying in bed, or even while pretending to study. There’s no real beginning or end. You don’t have to remember characters or plot points. You don’t even have to fully focus.

And that ease matters.

It’s not just that people prefer scrolling. It’s that scrolling fits into the small gaps of everyday life in a way reading often doesn’t.

The pace has changed

There’s also something to be said about how quickly everything moves now.

Information travels faster. Trends change faster. Even conversations feel shorter. In that kind of environment, shorter content naturally becomes more appealing.

A reel gives you something immediate, a joke, a thought, a visual, a feeling, in under a minute. Then you move on to the next one.

That doesn’t necessarily mean people have lost the ability to engage deeply. It might just mean they’re constantly adjusting to a faster pace of consumption.

The way we take in content is starting to match the speed of the world around us.

There’s always judgment

Of course, none of this exists without commentary.

Young people are often told they spend too much time on their phones. That scrolling has replaced reading. That attention spans are shrinking.

And sometimes, those criticisms aren’t entirely wrong. It’s easy to lose track of time while scrolling. It’s easy to choose something effortless over something that requires focus.

But the conversation doesn’t stop there.

Because on the other side, there’s also a strange kind of judgment directed at people who do read.

Reading, especially now, sometimes gets framed as performative. People assume it’s for aesthetics, for social media, for looking a certain way, rather than genuinely enjoying it. So you end up in a slightly ridiculous situation.

If you scroll too much, you’re wasting time. If you read too much, you’re trying too hard. Either way, someone has an opinion.

Maybe every generation goes through this

This isn’t the first time habits have changed, and it won’t be the last.

There was a time when television was seen as a threat to reading. Later, video games were blamed for reducing attention spans. Every new form of media has been met with some level of concern.

And in hindsight, those fears often look a little exaggerated.

People didn’t stop thinking deeply because of television. They didn’t stop reading entirely because of video games. Instead, they found ways to balance different forms of content.

The same thing might be happening now.

Let’s not ask “which is better”

It’s easy to turn this into a debate: reading vs scrolling, depth vs distraction, books vs screens.

But that framing doesn’t fully capture what’s going on. It’s not about whether one habit is better than the other. It’s about how much time we give to each, and what we’re actually looking for when we choose one over the other.

Sometimes, scrolling is just a way to relax. It doesn’t need to be meaningful all the time. At the same time, reading offers something different, a kind of focus and immersion that’s hard to replicate in short bursts of content.

Both can exist. The problem only begins when one completely replaces the other without us noticing.

What we might be losing (and what we aren’t)

There is something to be said about the experience of reading a book. The slow build of a story, the way you get attached to characters, the feeling of being completely absorbed in something for hours, that doesn’t translate easily into short-form content.

That kind of attention is harder to maintain when you’re used to constant stimulation.

At the same time, it is unfair to say that scrolling offers nothing. It exposes people to new ideas, new perspectives, and forms of creativity that didn’t exist in the same way before.

The issue isn’t that one is good and the other is bad. It’s that they serve different purposes, and we’re still figuring out how to balance them, which is natural.