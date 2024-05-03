THE FINAL DAYS: My Journey Of 3 Years

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Graduation season is finally here, and this time, I’m experiencing it! As I am counting the days, there’s only a week of college left. Ah! I still have to pinch myself twice when I write this. I remember the day I entered my college as a freshman, unaware of the journey ahead. Little did I know that this space would become my home. Honestly, I was quite frivolous on the first day of college about how I would board the metro, find my college, and reach the correct classroom. On the morning of my first day of college, my dad sat me down and gave me the most cherished life lesson that I’ll always abide by. He said, “College is not merely a place of knowledge and education. It encompasses the whole community, which is filled with enthusiasm, fun, and talent. Try to make the most of it. These are years where you’ll either make it or break it.” And over these three years, I have realized all his words make sense.

When I recollect my memories of the first day, the following comes to my mind. As I entered college, I felt like being on the set of a Bollywood movie! For a moment, all the college scenes shown in the movies turned into reality. Students hanging around the campus, some sitting in the pavilion, a few munching on canteen food, while the rest were freshmen relentlessly searching for classrooms to attend their first class. This feeling of a new beginning hits differently and certainly remains a moment to cherish. It will always continue to remain a fresh memory.

Taking admission to an all-girls college was another major change in the symphony of my life. Initially, I was quite apprehensive to be surrounded by girls all the time, as I had studied at a coed institution for twelve years. I found it strenuous to accept this reality but trust me when I say that being surrounded by girls is a form of comfort. I’m glad this college provided me with a safe space to be in, a comforting environment, and an enriching atmosphere. There were days when I felt I didn’t look good, but I still made it to college. This was only because I could fathom the true essence of being in a girl’s college. The fact that this place didn’t have a male gaze gave me the confidence to be myself. I believe every girl on the campus must have said it at least once in three years: “Kuch bhi pehen lete hai girls college hai, kya farak padhta hai?” (We can wear anything we want after all it’s a girl’s college.) Upon reflecting, I sometimes feel I was destined to be in this college to experience girlhood. Girls supporting girls is the best feeling ever!

My friends were the best thing that happened to me in these three years. When I look back, I remember the day when we first met and started to bond. Today, we’ve become an important part of each other’s lives. From sitting on the lawn, having food together, clicking pictures, complimenting each other, attending fests, giving each other relationship advice, making notes, preparing for end semesters, to growing up together, they sum up my college life. These people are like melodious music notes in the grand orchestra of life. The hustle of making it to the 8:30 am lecture continues till the last semester. However, as much as I dread them, I’m sure I’ll reminisce the lectures in a month haha. I’ll always cherish the college for the dance performances I gave with my friends, for bunking lectures with them, and for cracking the hardest of jokes over lunch. My teary eyes have started to feel the pain of separation. But, as they say, change is the only constant. Now the next phase of life awaits; a different journey is almost set to begin, and I am ready to embrace what’s next in store!

To all the final-year buddies, we’re in the same boat. In the next few days, we will be graduates. Some will experience corporate life, while others will hop on to study further. But whatever we choose, the goal should be to remain happy. The transition from a freshman to a graduate feels onerous to sink in. Nonetheless, people who are meant to stay will stay; those who are to go will leave. But, we shall remain strong and embrace the new beginnings.