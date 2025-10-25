Stop the Endless Scrolling for Your Next Binge: Here are 5 Must Watch Shows from Emmys 2025 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Delhi North chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Are you also on the hunt for your next binge? Because the 2025 Emmy awards just wrapped up with some sizzling new winners for you to add to your watchlist. So, guess who the real winner of the evening after all is – us, the viewers of course! So, with a new list of critically acclaimed shows trending right now, it is the perfect time for you to sit back with a big bowl of popcorn and catch up on all things TV shows, and what’s better than investing time in a show you already know is excellent.

Forget endless scrolling through Netflix and Amazon prime, we have curated the perfect list of shows from the big Emmy winners of 2025 that should jump to the top of your watchlist:

Adolescence

Adolescence is the show which took the world by storm overnight and for good reason, it is a 4 episode limited series available on Netflix, which completely reflects the ongoings of the real world on hate crime and gender violence. This Netflix drama utterly dominated the limited series categories, winning Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, along with multiple acting and writing awards, most notably the 15-year-old Owen Cooper making history by becoming the youngest ever male Emmys winner. Adolescence is a show that feels uncomfortable to watch but necessary as well. It plunges you into the world of a British teenager accused of a horrific crime and then forces you to confront difficult questions about justice and truth in the age of social media. The series doesn’t shy away from the devastating impact of hate crimes on women and the psychological toll a public accusation can take on not just the victim and their family, but also on the accused’s family. It’s a remarkable reflection of how easily young men in today’s world can be influenced by peers or online narratives, leading them down a dark path. All the actors on this show deliver beautiful, nuanced performances which makes you sympathize with them all but also leaves you with this heavy weight on your chest with worry for the real world. I believe it’s a show every person should watch at least once in their life, no matter your age. Perfect for fans who loved watching Mindhunter, Defending Jacob, The Night Of.

The Pitt

“The Pitt” is a life-or-death show, quite literally. Available on Disney+Hotstar, it is packed with powerhouse performances and storylines which will make your heart pound 200 miles an hour and scenes which will make you sob like a baby. This medical drama took home the coveted Outstanding Drama Series award, and it also dominated the acting categories, with Noah Wyle taking home Outstanding Lead Actor and Katherine LaNasa securing Outstanding Supporting Actress. What makes it great? “The Pitt” breathes new life into the medical drama genre, moving beyond traditional hospital procedural tropes of romantic workplace drama. The show itself is set during the course of one single 15-hour shift with each episode depicting one hour of the shift. And while it has its share of pulse-pounding emergencies and ethical dilemmas for our doctors, the series truly shines in its character development and the intricate relationships between its ensemble cast. Wyle’s performance as a jaded experienced surgeon is a masterclass in subtlety and grit, perfectly complemented by LaNasa’s portrayal of a sharp, ambitious administrative nurse who is running the whole ER. The standout thing from this show isn’t just the acting but also the absolutely relentless pacing which makes each episode leave you hungry for more. Trust me, the show didn’t just leave me with a new pulsing heart problem but also had me searching up fan edits at 2 am! You’ll definitely like ‘The Pitt’, if you like ER, Grey’s Anatomy, The Good Doctor, House MD.

Severance

For those fans of a good psychological and sci-fi thriller, “Severance” is a must-watch! The show led the awards with the most nominations with 27 and took home 8 of those. Britt Lower clinched Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, and Tramell Tillman earned Outstanding Supporting Actor, highlighting the incredible talent that brings this eerie, satirical world to life. It is available on Apple TV+. Why you’ll get hooked: Severance introduces a terrifyingly plausible concept: a procedure that surgically separates your work memories from your personal life. The show’s aesthetic is one of its most defining characteristics as it is set in the backdrop of a chilling corporate whiteness. Lower’s portrayal of Helly R. makes the viewers witness a profound and heartbreaking existential crisis while Tillman, as the enigmatic Mr. Milchick keeps the viewers hooked on his antagonistic charisma. It’s a show that constantly keeps you guessing and questioning the nature of corporate control over its employees. This show will have you pulling up reddit in the middle of work to discuss new fan theories, yes, it’s just that good I’m afraid. It is a must watch it if you’ve watched, Black Mirror, Westworld, Mr. Robot.

The Studio

For fans of workplace comedy and mockumentaries, “The Studio” is perfect for your next binge. Available on Apple TV+, this show didn’t just win Outstanding Comedy Series, but it also made Emmy history by setting a new record for the most comedy wins in a single season. Co-creator and star of the show Seth Rogen also walked away with Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, cementing its status as a must-see. Why is it a certified hit? The Studio is a hilarious satirical on the inner workings of a Hollywood film studio. The show is equipped with clever one-liners, witty banter and the absurdities of working in the entertainment industry. The ensemble cast all played their part to perfection with impeccable line deliveries to surprising character depth. For any film buff, the show is packed with easter eggs and inside jokes about the industry, but most importantly for the viewers, it will show you an undoubtable good time. Fans of the shows Arrested Development, Hacks, Abbott Elementary, take a note.

The Penguin