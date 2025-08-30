How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days – A Real Talk Review

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Delhi North chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Okay, so How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days is literally one of those movies you watch when you just want to feel everything at once, laugh, cringe, swoon, yell at the screen, all of it. It’s chaotic in the best way possible.

The whole plot is obviously ridiculous, like, who even comes up with these magazine article dares?? But somehow, you still find yourself rooting for Andie even when she’s acting completely insane on purpose. And Ben? Oh god, he’s like the type of guy you know would drive you absolutely crazy in real life but also the one you secretly want to win you over.

What I loved was how both of them started off trying to play each other but ended up just falling, like actually falling, no games, no act. That shift? It hit way harder than I expected. It’s messy and unfair and beautiful and kinda made me believe in the whole “love finds you when you least expect it” thing again.

And honestly? The way they both hurt each other before realizing what they actually had, that part gutted me a little. Because it’s so real. Sometimes we push people away even when they’re exactly what we want. Sometimes we just get scared. And seeing that play out behind all the silly antics? It made it hit so much harder.

Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

Also, not going to lie, I had the dumbest grin on my face during the ending. It’s cheesy, sure. But sometimes cheesy is exactly what you need to believe that maybe, just maybe, love can be messy and complicated and still find a way to work out.

Final word: It’s not just a romcom. It’s a reminder that sometimes love starts when you stop trying so hard to find it. And sometimes, even when you’re your absolute worst, there’s still someone who’s going to stay.

Watch it. Feel it. Laugh at it. Cry with it. You’ll get it.