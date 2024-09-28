‘Gently Falls the Bakula’: Love, Loss, and Reclamation

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Gently Falls the Bakula by Sudha Murthy is a powerful tale of love, self-discovery, and sacrifice that speaks to the hardships of many women who lose themselves in the shadow of marriage and social expectations, especially in conservative families of India that see women as nothing more than tools for dowry and labour. Murthy is herself, a feminist and philanthropist. She has been a constant trailblazer for women through the years, breaking barriers in STEM, arts, and science. Her novel is a tribute to her own life and that of women all over the nation. Through the narrative of Shrimati, a perceptive and intelligent woman, and her husband Shrikant, a tenacious and ambitious man, the book masterfully examines the complexities of relationships and personal development in Indian towns. The novel’s central themes include regaining autonomy and self-empowerment, along with a critique of the institutionalized and silent disintegration of identity that most women endure.

The story begins with Shrimati and Shrikant meeting as students in a tiny Karnataka town. Their friendship grows as a result of their common academic goals and aspirations. However, as the years go by, their priorities start to diverge dramatically. Shrikant’s obsession with climbing the corporate ladder consumes him, pushing aside Shrimati’s aspirations, ideas, and academic endeavours. Even though she is just as talented as her husband, Shrimati chooses to sacrifice her dreams, as a ‘good wife’ must, to further her husband’s career and keep their marriage intact. Here, the book gently alludes to the inherent sexism and harsh reality of women who are forced to live in the shadows of the men they love.

The titular Bakula, which silently and softly falls from the tree, initially symbolizes Shrikant’s innocence and love for Shrimati but also represents her silent suffering, selfless sacrifices, and slow disappearance into the background. During Shrikant and Shrimati’s clandestine meetings every morning in the village, Shrikant presents the young Shrimati with a Bakula flower as an ode to his undying love for her. But as time passes and the Bakula flowers rot, so does their relationship. Shrimati’s identity diminishes to that of the perfect, loyal wife as Shrikant’s profession climbs, leaving her an outsider in her own life. Despite the lack of social support, Shrimati begins to take back control of her life step by step, transforming from a selfless woman to someone who ultimately walks away from the man she loves to create a life she can respect.

The feminist undertones of Gently Falls the Bakula also raise concerns about the emotional labour that women are frequently expected to undertake in relationships—maintaining harmony, nurturing, and offering emotional support—while their own needs remain unmet. It clarifies how this emotional labour turns into an imperceptible burden that restricts women’s abilities to reach their full potential. The book meticulously criticizes how patriarchal cultures frequently elevate women’s acts of selflessness while downplaying the significance of equal collaboration. This allows men to set standards for their wives, expecting them to let go of their own needs, desires, and passions to cater to the male household. The work of fiction advocates for women to prioritize their own mental and emotional health, redefining empowerment as something based on individual autonomy and dignity. Murthy also refuses to add aggressive monologues and dramatic statements to Shrimati’s character, signifying how even when she is at her rock bottom, she is expected to be polite and soft-spoken.

In addition to being an act of agency reclamation, Shrimati’s decision to leave her marriage at the end of the book makes a strong feminist statement. Her departure is a slap in the face to patriarchy and all men who expect women to act as supporting characters in their own lives. It is a testament to her will to put her own intellectual and personal development ahead of her husband’s needs. Shrimati’s journey serves as an inspiration for women who feel stuck in similar circumstances, as she chooses to prioritize her own needs over the obligations placed upon her.

There is no denying that Sudha Murthy is truly one of the greatest writers of India, with her carefully worded monologues and gentle touches of sarcasm. Gently Falls the Bakula is perhaps one of the most insightful and moving books I’ve ever come across. This is more than just a story of love and loss; it is a celebration of a woman’s journey to self-discovery and empowerment. In a world that often pits women against each other, the greatest act of feminism lies in standing together and refusing to let those bonds be broken. It is only in togetherness that we shall blossom.